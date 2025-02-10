The UK Sunday Times writes, investors in “green" or "sustainable" funds that back companies working to solve climate change could have lost out on nearly £22 billion in the past five years. That's the gap between the return on the green funds and what the money would have made in a simple market tracker.

The figures emerge as big investors pull money from climate-focused funds in anger at bad performance and in expectation that socially responsible investing will be out of fashion under President Trump.

Alan Miller, CIO of SCM Direct, an online wealth manager, has for many years warned about “green-washing" and unjustified performance claims by green funds. He looked at 21 UK actively managed green funds sold to small, retail investors. He said, "The record is beyond atrocious."

There are many different industry definitions of what is green, but he searched for those UK equity retail funds whose name included words such as Sustainable, Ethical, ESG, Green or Climate. These funds managed a total of £7.3 billion.

Had you invested in these funds at the end of 2019 you would have on average underperformed the overall UK equity market by 3.8% a year over the following five years. If this level of underperformance was repeated across the £102B invested overall in “responsible" investment funds, the shortfall would be £21.6bn.

Miller added, "In fact, every single fund analysed has underperformed the market over the past three years and just one out of 21 funds have outperformed over the past five years.

Over a ten-year span, some of the funds do perform better, or at least less badly, though others have not been around that long to measure. Miller said, "The under-performance is less but still significant even over ten years."

Big investors are already turning sharply against green investing. Morningstar notes that investors withdrew $30B from such funds in 2024, the first year since 2019 when they took more money out than they put in to Support green ventures.

Sentiment towards sustainable funds has also cooled as investors are sceptical about green claims and concerns about green-washing have escalated.

Our Take: Harken back to 2021 and think of all the supposedly sophisticated business, finance and investment professions who contributed to the net-zero madness by claiming investors could outperform the market investing in funds that valued stakeholders over shareholders. In a just world, their credibility would now be in tatters. Maybe in time. We'd argue the Business Roundtable should be the first to pay a reputational price.