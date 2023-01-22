The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gordon Bullivant's avatar
Gordon Bullivant
Jan 22, 2023

Spot on! Their hypocrisy is palpable

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture