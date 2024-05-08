THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

MAY 8

The ‘climate crisis’ is simply not seen as one these days. Why? Obviously, because it has been oversold to a degree that’s almost unimaginable did we not see it with our own eyes. We have witnessed four decades of shrill predictions of doom that have never materialized except in the naive minds of those who view earthquakes as a sign. We’ve also heard every conceivable thing blamed on climate change, from the Earth spinning faster to it spinning slower and, in the same week, no less. We have experienced relentless messaging and pressure from every major institution, including governments, NGOs, media and the Pope. Yet, it’s not working for them.

How do we know this? Well, consider the following from Monmouth University (emphasis added):

Most Americans continue to acknowledge the existence of climate change, according to the latest Monmouth University Poll, but the number who see this as a very serious problem has fallen below half. Support for government action to reduce activities that impact the climate has dipped below 6 in 10 for the first time since Monmouth began polling this topic nearly a decade ago. The poll finds that the drop in the importance and urgency of climate change has been most pronounced among younger adults…

The percentage of Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 who see climate change as a very serious problem has fallen by 17 points in the past three years (50%, down from 67% in 2021), compared with smaller declines among those who are 35 to 54 years old (44%, down from 48%) and those age 55 and older (44%, down from 54%). Support for government action to reduce climate change activities stands at 62% among those age 18 to 34, which is similar to current support levels among older Americans (55% age 35 to 54 and 60% age 55 and older). However, support among younger adults has dropped significantly from prior polls (80% in 2021, 82% in 2018, and 75% in 2015), while it has remained fairly stable among Americans age 35 and older during the past decade. In terms of pinpointing exactly when the shift in attitudes about climate change occurred, most of the questions included in the Monmouth poll have been asked every three years since 2015. However, the question on the importance of government action was added in early 2021 and has been asked multiple times since then. The findings on this question suggest the dip in climate concern occurred between late 2021 and the fall of 2022. Results from a Pew Research Center poll taken last year also suggest that a dip in public concern about climate change occurred around 2022.

Those are remarkable numbers and notice the timing. It appears all those chants from young people about Joe Biden (“Let’s Go Brandon,” as the media would have it) weren’t just a prank. Young people, it seems, realize Joe Biden is a phony in every respect with no center or principles and that he’s selling them a lemon while saddling them with incomprehensible debt. The overselling is causing an alert demographic that doesn’t see much of a future ahead to say ‘wait a minute, now.’ That’s good.

The climate cabal, though, gets none of this. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is, in fact, has put up a blog postfrom one of their ‘Climate Change Technical Specialists,’ asking “Are we communicating climate change wrong?” Well, yes, as these excerpts show us (emphasis added):

I often see colleagues in our industry communicating in a way that assumes that people understand them. All the technical jargon, the acronyms and technical concepts tend to alienate people. We don’t need to sound smart to be smart, especially when not everybody has the same access to knowledge and awareness of the topic. We need to resonate with our audience. We must identify their motivations, their objectives, and their needs. For instance, the interests and experiences of young people will be different than those of government officials. How they speak or what kind of words will impact them will be different too. When talking to the private sector, I’ve seen that focusing on how their businesses can be affected by climate change, talking about how climate action can help them be more efficient, more competitive, and gain access to new markets can go a long way. We should make more conscious attempts to better communicate outside of our echo chamber. The same way that an interpreter translates from one language to another so more people can understand, we need to be “climate interpreters” to help bring more people into the conversation. If you are afraid of oversimplifying concepts or not being scientifically accurate, don’t forget that there is a big difference between simple and simplistic. We don’t want to be simplistic, but being clear and simple will really help you to get your message across.

The advice, plainly put, is to ‘dumb it down,” which is the very thing the cabal has been doing from the beginning, of course. They have jumped on every rain storm to proclaim the climate crisis is upon us. They have told us the world will end in 5, 8, 12 or 20 years due to climate. They have foolishly asked us to believe 97% of scientists agree with them. They have stated the end of snow is nigh, that polar bears are soon to be extinct and that the Arctic is about to be ice-free. Every bit of it has been as dumbed down to the point it is dumb, dumber and dumb beyond and everyone pro and con sees through it.

Is it any wonder young folks are noting the emperor has no clothes? While the climate cult still believes its own fables, the younger set is looking around and just stating what it sees. That is a ruling class of previous generations who have lost their bearings, been co-opted by corporatism, made a mess of everything and yet wants their children to follow along with no questions asked. It no longer sells so well. Has it reached the tipping point yet?