Is the US Energy Business Model Providing Proof of Concept for the World to See?

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

As someone who’s long been skeptical of the alarmist rush toward so-called “Net Zero” policies dominating Europe and much of the international community, I’m increasingly optimistic about the direction of U.S. energy policy under the current administration. In my view, America’s approach represents a return to energy sanity—a pragmatic blend of environmental stewardship and economic reality that prioritizes affordable, reliable power without crippling industries or households.

This “practical environmentalism,” as I see it, could serve as a proof of concept for the EU and other nations currently shackled by idealistic Net Zero mandates, demonstrating that you can protect the planet without plunging into energy poverty or industrial decline.

Let me break this down, starting with where the U.S. stands today. The Trump administration’s energy policy, rolled out through executive orders in early 2025, is laser-focused on unleashing domestic resources to achieve true energy independence. Key actions include promoting fossil fuels like oil, coal, and natural gas, while also reforming regulations to boost nuclear energy production—seen as a clean, reliable baseload alternative.

For instance, orders signed in May 2025 aimed to streamline nuclear permitting and reduce bureaucratic hurdles stifling innovation in this sector. The overarching goal? Affordable and secure energy that drives prosperity, as outlined in initiatives like “Unleashing American Energy,” which explicitly ties resource development to national security and lower family costs. This isn’t about ignoring the environment; it’s about balance. The policy encourages cleaner extraction technologies and protects against overreach by states imposing draconian restrictions that inflate prices nationwide.

Critics from the left decry it as a “fossil-fuels-only” agenda, but that’s misleading—nuclear expansion and efficiency measures show a commitment to reducing emissions without mandating unproven renewables at all costs.

The Annual Energy Outlook 2025 from the EIA projects sustained growth in domestic production, with wind and solar still playing roles but not at the expense of reliability. Essentially, it’s practical: energy that works for people, not ideology.

Contrast this with the Net Zero fervor gripping the EU and much of the world, which feels more like a top-down crusade than a feasible plan. The European Union’s Climate Law and Green Deal set ambitious targets: a 55% emissions cut by 2030 (including land use), 90% by 2040, and complete climate neutrality by 2050. Internationally, the Paris Agreement echoes this, demanding a 45% global emissions drop by 2030 and net zero by 2050 to cap warming at 1.5°C.

Sounds noble, but in practice, it’s proving disastrous. The EU’s revival of carbon credits—once abandoned due to fraud and overpromising —allows polluters to offset emissions rather than cut them, earning accusations of “greenwashing” and “carbon indulgences.” Banks have funneled billions into fossils despite these pledges, highlighting the hypocrisy. And the EU isn’t even on track: the Climate Action Tracker warns that current policies fall short of the 2030 target, with coal lingering and emissions rebounding in some sectors. Initiatives like the Net-Zero Industry Act and urban climate programs that uncompromisingly push for rapid decarbonization.

Still, they’ve led to skyrocketing energy prices, industrial flight (think Germany’s deindustrialization woes), and public backlash. In the UK, which mirrors EU-style Net Zero despite Brexit, critics lambast it as ideological overreach that ignores market realities, linking it to broader establishment failures like unchecked migration. Globally, the IEA admits that tripling clean energy investment to $4 trillion annually by 2030 is needed, but in developing nations, this translates to unaffordable transitions prioritizing virtue-signaling over livelihoods.

I believe the U.S. Energy Business Model will prove superior and influence others: It’s grounded in reality. By deregulating and diversifying—fossils for now, nuclear for the future—the U.S. avoids the blackouts and price spikes plaguing Europe, where wind and solar intermittency demands massive subsidies and backups. Americans already see benefits: lower household bills, job growth in energy sectors, and a stronger economy that can fund genuine innovation.

Pew Research shows mixed public views, but support for fossil development remains strong amid reliability concerns. Meanwhile, EU citizens grapple with inflation and energy rationing fears, fueling populist revolts. As U.S. emissions continue declining through efficiency (not mandates), it debunks the myth that Net Zero is the only path. Even European aviation and airports are committing to net zero by 2050, but without U.S.-style pragmatism, they’ll face the same jet fuels with dramatically higher costs and competitiveness losses.

Ultimately, I predict the U.S. will emerge as the global leader in sensible energy policy, exporting not just LNG but a blueprint for success. The EU and others, burdened by their rigid timelines and carbon bureaucracies, will watch as America thrives—proving that practical environmentalism beats utopian Net Zero every time. It’s time for the world to wake up and follow suit before it’s too late.