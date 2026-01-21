Pioneers in Energy Analysis: Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling of Energy Bad Boys

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the complex and often contentious world of energy policy, few voices cut through the noise quite like Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling. Known affectionately as the “Energy Bad Boys” through their popular Substack publication, these two energy modelers have made a name for themselves by rigorously examining the real-world impacts of energy policies on grid reliability and affordability. As co-founders of Always On Energy Research (AOER), they bring a data-driven approach to debates often dominated by ideology, providing insights for state agencies, non-profits, and industry stakeholders.

Isaac Orr: From Wisconsin Dairy Farms to Energy Expertise

At the heart of the duo is Isaac Orr, whose roots in rural Wisconsin profoundly shape his perspective on energy issues. Growing up on a small family dairy farm in the Badger State, Orr experienced firsthand the challenges faced by agricultural communities, including the critical need for reliable and affordable electricity. This background instilled in him a deep concern for rural America, where energy policies can have outsized effects on livelihoods and local economies. Wisconsin’s landscape, dotted with farms and influenced by the Great Lakes region’s energy dynamics, likely fueled his interest in geology and natural resources—interests he pursues as an enthusiast alongside his professional work.

Orr serves as Vice President of Research at AOER, where he leads energy modeling efforts and authors reports on electricity policy, environmental issues, and resource development. His work has been featured in prominent outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The New York Post, and The Hill. Before co-founding AOER, Orr contributed to the Center of the American Experiment, honing his policy analysis skills. His Wisconsin upbringing not only grounds his advocacy for practical energy solutions but also shapes his emphasis on how regulations affect everyday Americans, particularly in Midwestern states like his home state.

Mitch Rolling: A Historian’s Lens on Modern Energy Challenges

Complementing Orr’s practical, farm-rooted insights is Mitch Rolling, AOER’s Director of Research. With a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Minnesota (2018) and a master’s in finance and economics from West Texas A&M University (2022), Rolling brings a unique blend of historical context and economic rigor to energy analysis. He describes himself as a “student of history,” which informs his deep dives into how past energy transitions influence today’s policies.

Rolling’s research has appeared in The Wall Street Journal and Forbes, and he co-authored an award-winning report on Minnesota’s proposed 50 percent renewable energy mandate. His work focuses on modeling energy proposals and dissecting the broader implications for the electricity sector, often highlighting the hidden costs of transitioning to less reliable sources.

Founding Always On Energy Research: A New Chapter in Energy Modeling

In August 2024, Orr and Rolling announced the launch of Always On Energy Research, a venture born from their shared passion for transparent, evidence-based energy analysis. The organization specializes in modeling the effects of energy policies and regulations, emphasizing reliability and cost for diverse clients.

Their Substack, Energy Bad Boys, which debuted in November 2023, serves as a platform for their unfiltered takes on issues like renewable mandates, nuclear revival, and regulatory overreach. With tens of thousands of readers, it has become a go-to resource for those skeptical of mainstream green energy narratives.

The pair’s modeling expertise is extensive. They have evaluated energy policies in over a dozen states, including Pennsylvania, Colorado, Wyoming, Arizona, the New England region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont), North Carolina, New Mexico, and Minnesota. Projects range from critiquing Pennsylvania’s PACER and PRESS proposals—which they estimate could add $157 billion in costs by 2035—to exposing the $114.3 billion price tag of Colorado’s “Optimized 100” zero-emissions scenario. In Wyoming, they advocated for tax reforms to protect energy revenues, while in Arizona, they scrutinized Arizona Public Service’s net-zero ambitions.

Tackling Federal Regulations: EPA Rules Under the Microscope

A cornerstone of their work involves assessing federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations. Orr and Rolling have modeled the impacts of rules such as the Clean Power Plan 2.0 (also known as the Carbon Pollution Standards), the Ozone Transport Rule, and the Coal Combustion Residuals rule, particularly in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) and Southwest Power Pool (SPP) regions. Their analysis of the Carbon Pollution Standards, for instance, highlighted risks of blackouts and projected $560 billion in savings if repealed.

This work was cited in motions to stay new EPA regs and supported by groups like the Prime Mover Institute, underscoring its influence on policy debates.

They’ve also explored topics like low-carbon fuel standards in New Mexico and the broader implications of green policies in Minnesota under Governor Tim Walz, whom they accuse of importing costly California-style regulations. Their findings often challenge the notion that renewables are inherently cheaper, pointing to rising rates in states with heavy wind and solar mandates.

Impact and Legacy: Challenging the Status Quo

Through AOER and Energy Bad Boys, Orr and Rolling continue to advocate for energy strategies that prioritize reliability—such as nuclear and natural gas—over intermittent sources like wind and solar. Their YouTube appearances and Substack posts, covering everything from Chinese nuclear costs to Trump’s regulatory rollbacks, engage audiences with wit and data. As energy demands grow and grids face increasing strain, their work serves as a vital counterpoint, ensuring affordability and stability remain at the forefront of the conversation.

With Orr’s Wisconsin farm boy tenacity and Rolling’s analytical precision, the Energy Bad Boys are not just modeling the future—they’re shaping it.