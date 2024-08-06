IRINA SLAV

About a year ago, the battery of my laptop died. It wasn’t a quick death. First it swelled, turning my touchpad in a rather interesting bump. Then it died. We disposed of it responsibly and bought a replacement battery since I’m quite attached to my electronics and would only change them upon confirmed, undisputable death.

Imagine my frustration, however, when about a month ago my laptop switched off in the middle of an Energy Realities podcast. There was no warning of any sort, it just shut down. A couple of inadvertent experiments revealed the cruel truth: the new battery had died, too, barely a year into use.

The case of the Slav Laptop Battery is one of many suggesting lithium ion technology is not all it’s cracked up to be. I don’t need to repeat all the scores of reports of EVs bursting into flames for no discernible reason and of ship operators refusing to transport EVs for reasons of fire hazard.

The latest in the long series of unfortunate incidents was, of course, that accident on the California highway, where a truck carrying EV batteries overturned, a fire ensued and blocked thousands of people in traffic for hours because putting out a battery fire ain’t like putting out a regular fire.

Now imagine my disbelieving laughter when I saw this headline: Millions of EV Batteries Could Retire to Solar Farms. To be fair, I saw that headline months before the latest battery news but still, imagine. Batteries are bursting into spontaneous fires, they barely last a few years but yes, of course, let’s reuse EV batteries at solar installations because it makes a wonderfully neat circular sense.

Indeed, it does. Battery storage is all the rage. Everyone seems to be working on some sort of a better battery… and then along comes Rystad Energy and dumps on all of us the news that investments in battery tech was about to drop this year — for the first time since 2020. Whatever could possibly give, right?

“The market seems to be going through a correction. There is growing concern about overcapacity, as too much investment has been made in the sector in a short period of time.”

The grim comment comes from the president of something called Jeonbuk Institute of Automotive Convergence Technology, a South Korean entity involved in batteries. The market in question is the EV market. The quote comes from an FT report about LG Energy Solution, one of the world’s top three EV battery makers, which last November announced plans to lay off 170 people at its Michigan factory and scale back business growth ambitions for the U.S. Despite the IRA subsidies. Despite the bombastic EV sales forecasts. Because “automakers [were] realigning the speed of the EV transition”.

This is a mightily delicate way of describing the frantic scramble among carmakers to revise their future plans as EV sales slump instead of skyrocketing as everyone apparently expected. And batteries are a huge reason for this, as revealed last month when LGES’s fellow top battery maker SK On announced it was in a crisis after 10 consecutive quarterly losses and a fivefold increase in its debt burden.

How did it come to that? Well, SK On was apparently particularly ambitious about the European and U.S. EV markets, investing, that is wagering, too much on those bombastic forecasts only to see them vanish into thin air — like its money. Because people simply don’t want to buy EVs. Because of their batteries.

One EV analyst with UBS hilariously blamed carmakers. “The Korean battery makers haven’t been making blind investments — everything they invested was based on order books with fixed volumes and pricing,” Tim Bush told the FTin July. “But the automakers didn’t invest enough in producing high-quality affordable EVs.”

The reason it’s hilarious is that batteries are the most expensive single component of an electric car. How exactly were carmakers supposed to “invest enough in producing high-quality affordable EVs” without cheaper batteries is a mystery although plenty of carmakers did set up partnerships with battery makers to that specific end — only to fail.

Meanwhile, China has reached the saturation point in EV batteries and that’s why global investment in those batteries is falling. China has achieved cheap batteries. It can’t make them any cheaper for the time being and it’s got enough so there’s no point in investing in more. The South Koreans, meanwhile, worry about their survival because they tied it to the Europeans and the Americans, who grossly overestimated their populations’ desire for electrified personal transport.

Here’s how much the Europeans overestimated it, per official Eurostat data. “In 2023, 1.5 million new battery-only electric passenger cars were registered in the EU, bringing the total number to 4.5 million. This represents a 48.5% increase compared with 2022 when the total number was 3.0 million,” the statistics agency said.

Those figures certainly sound impressive, for about a second, because “When it comes to the stock of passenger cars, on 31 December 2023, battery-only electric cars accounted for 1.7% of all cars in the EU, with noticeable variations among EU countries.”

Denmark was the top EV fan, with their share in the total at 7.1% of all passenger cars. Sweden was next, with 5.9%, and the Netherlands saw its EVs reach a 5% share of the total. “Conversely,” Eurostat said, “14 countries recorded shares below 1%, with the lowest shares recorded in Cyprus, Greece and Poland, each at 0.2%.” But sure, it’s the carmakers’ fault.

Across the transition isle at the battery storage shelf, things are not going particularly well, either. Battery storage has been called the Holy Grail of the transition, a silver bullet solution to the intermittency problem and yet big batteries are still rare, in the context of installed wind and solar capacity. But they’re growing fast — in the U.S., the EIA has forecast that battery storage could almost double this year from 2021 levels.

The leader in battery storage is, unsurprisingly, California. It has an installed capacity of over 7 GW of storage and that’s good given its massive solar capacity, too. Kind of. Because California is also the home of the Gateway Energy Storage facility, which caught fire in mid-May and that fire burned for five days before getting put out. Because battery fires tend to pretend to die down and then reignite, like a Lernaean hydra’s heads. So now people are beginning to get suspicious about battery storage.

So, batteries of the lithium ion variety are a fire hazard and they are insufficiently reliable as a replacement for a petrol tank. They are also expensive — but not too expensive for some to bet on their future mass use.

Here’s a quote from a WSJ report from last month: “Sheldon Kimber sees a lucrative opportunity in bottling sunshine.

The 46-year-old entrepreneur is installing hundreds of giant batteries the size of shipping containers around sun-soaked Texas and California. The batteries charge up during the day when solar power is abundant. When electricity demand rises in the evening, straining the power grid, Kimber sells that stored energy at higher prices.”

Here’s some more: “The only thing we can guarantee in the energy transition is that volatility will increase,” said Kimber, chief executive of renewable energy developer Intersect Power.” And that increase in volatility represents a huge profit opportunity for people such as Kimber in the time honoured tradition of never letting a good crisis go to waste. Because this is exactly what will be happening.

Thanks to the volatility of the future grid — unless sanity somehow returns — there will huge demand for anything that can balance it and part of that anything will be batteries — expensive, huge, flammable batteries that, when drained, need to be recharged and if the weather doesn’t play along at all times it’s tough luck for those blessed with a battery storage array in the vicinity. They’ll be paying through the nose for electricity and they’d still be getting blackouts. And if a fire breaks out the true fun will begin. Yes, battery storage and EVs are definitely the future. It’s a bright one, no doubt. Now let’s plug all those EVs into the grid

