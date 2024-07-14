THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

JUL 14

Earlier today I wrote about a PennFuture report stuffed with pseudo-academic double-speak. An even worse example of this language is a World Economic Forum titled “100 Million Farmers: Breakthrough Models for Financing A Sustainability Transreportition.” Here’s the top of the cover page:

Look at the upper left-hand corner. See that “In collaboration with Bain & Company” statement? Bain & Company got a lot of attention during the 2012 Presidential race when Mitt Romney was accosted for having saved and built up the outfit. Its specialty was arranging the takeover of failing companies, firing everybody and then flipping the business to bigger companies. Technically speaking, it operates as a consultant to the Fortune 500.

Isn’t that interesting? Bain & Company specializes in moving small companies into hands of big companies and this plan, co-authored by a Bain associate, talks in circles but clearly aims to steer more agriculture to big companies. The report is chock-full of obfuscation and language intended to deceive including extensive use of words and phrases such as sustainability, transition, financing stack, regenerative, precompetitive collaboration and ecosystem services; all of which are vague terms having the feature of being poorly understood and meaning whatever the reader wants to imagine.

The recommendations will suffice to explain. Here is the intro and first of five recommendations: With just six annual growing cycles left before 2030, every year counts in the transition to resilient and sustainable food systems…

Build out, scale up and replicate breakthrough models for financing and collaboration. Building on existing regenerative agriculture adoption efforts wherever possible will help expedite progress. As highlighted in the previous chapter, some existing initiatives have many foundational elements in place. Food and other value chain companies, capital providers and governments can help these initiatives fill the remaining gaps: the provision of the full stack of services to farmers, full monetization of all ecosystem services delivered by regenerative agriculture, aggregation and blending of capital sources to support programmes, and broader participation of the full set of actors that would benefit from adoption or could provide the support growers need. Once all critical elements are in place, actors should help these initiatives scale up by providing investment and engaging as participants. Well-developed and successful programmes should be replicated through expansion into new geographic areas, either directly or through “white labelling” of the model.

Read it carefully. It’s all about grifting off the government, putting small-farmers into debt for money-losing eco-services hopes and then scaling up, which means gradually pulling everything in big corporate enterprises; a play on the Bane formula if you know what I mean.

The climate crisis, you see, is one grifting opportunity after another and just part of the WEF’s plan to put everything in the hands of our globalist elites.

