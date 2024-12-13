DEC 13

Guest Post by Bonner Cohen of CFact.

President-elect Trump’s pledge to renew his quest for American global energy dominance promises to shake up the geopolitical landscape while revitalizing the U.S. economy.

There are many pathways leading to this goal, including tossing Biden-era regulations specifically designed to restrict the nation’s production of fossil fuels, revisiting the Supreme Court’s 2007 ruling in Massachusetts v. EPA that allowed the agency to regulate CO2 as a “pollutant,” and eliminating wasteful subsidies that prop up unreliable wind and solar power. Another road that must be taken is getting the United States – once and for all – out of the December 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

“The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change,” the United Nations Framework Commission on Climate Change (UNFCCC) proclaims on its website. Adopted on Dec. 12, 2015, the Paris Agreement seeks to limit the global average temperature increase to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. To that end, the 189 countries that joined the agreement are to curtail their emissions of manmade greenhouse gases. Under the agreement, each nation is responsible for setting its own emissions goals, called “nationally determined contributions” (NDCs).

Given the freedom to set its own goals for the U.S., the Obama administration committed the U.S. to reducing its greenhouse-gas emission by 26% to 28% in the first ten years after the pact went into effect (2016).

Recognizing that forcing the country into a massive decarbonization exercise would cripple the U.S. economy and strengthen the likes of China, Russia, and Iran, the Trump administration in June 2017 announced its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. President Trump chose to exit the climate pact through a process provided for in the agreement. However, that left the door open for a future administration to rejoin the agreement. And that is exactly what the Biden White House did in 2021, putting the U.S. back in the climate game, which is rigged to favor green elites at the expense of ordinary citizens.

With a second term just a few weeks away, Trump will once again have the opportunity to yank the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement. According to Politico, confirmed by sources close to the president-elect, Trump plans to issue a series of executive orders terminating U.S. participation in the UNFCCC, the underlying framework that serves as the basis for global climate talks.

That’s fine, but one more key step needs to be taken. Trump should submit the Paris Climate Agreement as a treaty to the U.S. Senate for ratification, with a strong recommendation to reject the pact. Under the Constitution, treaties require a two-thirds vote of approval for ratification. The deal cooked up in Paris nine years ago has no chance of getting 67 votes.

The Obama administration knew full well that the U.S. Senate would never supply the two-thirds vote needed for ratification. Their solution was a sleight of hand that relabeled a de facto treaty a simple agreement, thereby circumventing a ratification process they knew they would lose.

By pulling out of the UNFCCC and having the Senate reject the Paris Agreement, the Trump administration can let the world know it is no longer playing the climate game. At the same time, it would restore the Separation of Powers provided for in the U.S. Constitution by having the Legislative Branch decide the fate of a treaty negotiated by the Executive Branch.

By targeting greenhouse-gas emissions, climate negotiators are really going after the fossil-fuel industry, which they hold responsible for the “climate crisis.” The United States is the global leader in the production of oil and natural gas and is home to the world’s most abundant reserves of coal. Blessed with such geological formations as the Permian Basin in West Texas and eastern New Mexico, Bakken Shale in North Dakota, and the Marcellus and Utica Shale region of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, the U.S. — using such technologies as fracking and horizontal drilling — is well situated to achieve Trump’s goal of global energy dominance.

At a time when the vaunted transition to “clean” energy is unraveling – from dealer lots full of unsold EVs to soaring electricity prices driven by increased reliance on wind and solar power – scuttling the climate agenda should be one of the nation’s top priorities. President Trump should let the Senate consign the Paris Climate Agreement to the ash heap of history.

This article originally appeared at Human Events.

Bonner R. Cohen is a senior fellow at the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow, where he concentrates on energy, natural resources, and international relations. He also serves as a senior policy adviser with the Heartland Institute, senior policy advisor at National Center for Public Policy Research, and as adjunct scholar at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

