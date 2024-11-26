It's Time to Get Out of the International Monetary Fund, Which Is Nothing More Than A Tool of Global Corporatists

THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

NOV 24, 2024

Two of our major lead generators here just sent me a link to this extremely important story at ZeroHedge. A few excerpts are provided below but, first, I invite our readers to watch this highly disturbing video of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) economist telling us we need to quadruple our effort in responding to the phony “climate crisis” to meet wholly arbitrary and politically generated temperature limits.

Warning: you'll want to keep a vomit bag close by to get through this supercilious presentation:

Now, consider this information on the IMF from Grok:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is primarily funded by its member countries through what is known as quota subscriptions. Each member country contributes a certain amount of money to the IMF, which is based on their relative financial position in the global economy. This quota determines not only the financial contribution each country must make but also its voting power within the organization. The United States, for instance, has historically been the largest contributor to the IMF and thus holds significant voting power… As of the most recent data available up to my last update in 2024, the United States contributes approximately 16.50% of the IMF's total quotas.

Keep those facts in mind as you read the excerpts from the ZeroHedge article:

One organization that has a distinct interest in diminishing economic activity for the sake of preventing global warming is the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In a recent 'call for global climate action' the IMF states that restrictions on economic activity and general emissions activity would have to far surpass those enforced during the pandemic in order to get to their stated temperature target of less than 1.5°C. Open lockdowns of developed nations might not ultimately be the tool that globalists use to reach net zero, but carbon taxation on an oppressive scale could end up having the same effect. Carbon taxes could act like steep interest rate increases commonly used by central banks to slow economic activity during inflation. An indirect economic shut down of this magnitude would be absolutely devastating for western nations in particular, resulting in crippling energy shortages, food shortages, job losses, and eventually total collapse and a population plunge. Net zero is not possible otherwise. The IMF and other globalist organizations suggest that all nations must achieve a net zero carbon goal by 2030 in order to avoid the "climate cliff" - the theory that once the Earth hits warming of more than 1.5°C, there will be a domino effect which will lead to environmental catastrophe and even more carbon emissions and warming… The real reason for climate controls and carbon taxes seems to have far more to do with wealth redistribution from developed nations over to developing nations. The agenda is about centralizing the control of national wealth as well as individual liberties and private property. And the IMF, of course, would like to be one of the institutions at the helm of that wealth management empire.

Yes, it's always about the money and the power and the mention of the COVID lockdown impacts on economic activity in the video is surely no coincidence. It's the template and don't think many Western nations won't go along with it. Just look at what the Labour government in the UK is doing by sendings hundreds of officials to COP29, trying to destroy farming as we know it and their efforts to impose ridiculous EV mandates on Brits. They will do it.

The only proper course of action is to not only get out of the Paris Agreement (again) and the UN but also the IMF. Stop giving these people our money to work against us and do it now!

Hat Tip: R.N./D.S.

