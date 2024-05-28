Please use the sharing tools found via the share button at the top or side of articles. Copying articles to share with others is a breach of FT.com T&Cs and Copyright Policy. Email licensing@ft.com to buy additional rights. Subscribers may share up to 10 or 20 articles per month using the gift article service. More information can be found here.

https://www.ft.com/content/c1eadf5c-347d-48c7-8d6b-f8b5ca978230

Janet Yellen warns companies not to rely on carbon credits to save the climate US Treasury secretary calls on business to prioritise emissions cuts as voluntary markets draw fire US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen will say: ‘I believe that harnessing the power of markets and private capital is critical’ © Bloomberg

Janet Yellen warns companies not to rely on carbon credits to save the climate on x (opens in a new window) Janet Yellen warns companies not to rely on carbon credits to save the climate on facebook (opens in a new window) Janet Yellen warns companies not to rely on carbon credits to save the climate on linkedin (opens in a new window) Share Save current progress 0% Aime Williams in Washington 8 HOURS AGO 17 Print this page

Companies should prioritise slashing their carbon emissions and not rely on buying carbon credits to save the climate, US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen will say on Tuesday. The remarks come as she unveils new guidelines for voluntary carbon credits, which are popular among companies looking to offset their emissions but have attracted criticism for failing to deliver the carbon removals they promise. Yellen will say the Joe Biden administration wants carbon credit markets “to succeed”, but will call for a “commitment to integrity” from developers selling the credits and from corporations buying them to offset their emissions. “Corporate buyers should prioritise reducing their own emissions, particularly through transition planning, adopting net zero targets, and transparently reporting on progress,” Yellen will say.

“Participation in [voluntary carbon markets] should complement these efforts.” Credits purchased should represent real emissions reductions or carbon removals. “To date, we’ve seen too many examples where credits failed to meet these criteria,” she adds. Several projects have come under fire for inaccuracies in their carbon counting methods. Earlier this month, a new study found that a type of carbon credit used by companies including Eon, Shell, easyJet and British Airways to justify continuing to pollute through their own operations was largely worthless.

Despite these failures, US officials are hoping to encourage “high-integrity” markets. “We need to use all the tools at our disposal — creatively, thoughtfully, and at scale,” Yellen will say. “I believe that harnessing the power of markets and private capital is critical.” Former US climate envoy John Kerry has thrown his weight behind voluntary carbon credit markets, launching a state department-led initiative in 2022 aimed at decarbonising regional power sectors. It is meant to improve on existing voluntary models by using high-level national data and measuring emission reductions in relation to the past, rather than hypothetical future emission savings. Recommended FT Moral Money Forum Can carbon markets accelerate progress towards net zero? Companies including Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered have backed the initiative, alongside Amazon, Boston Consulting Group, Mastercard, McDonald’s, Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo, Salesforce and Schneider Electric. Speaking at the COP28 climate summit last December, Kerry acknowledged that “fly-by-night operations” touting cheap carbon credits in recent years have “done an injustice to everybody”.