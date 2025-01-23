DAVID BLACKMON

JAN 23

∙

The annual WEF conferences held in Davos are always a gold mine for clips of haughty globalist poseurs who rank as the Cardinals of the Global Church of Climate Alarm™ preaching to the faithful of that cult. Yesterday, I treated you to a clip of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and his dismissal of the oil, gas, and coal industries as “a Frankenstein monster” that’s going to kill us all by 2050.

Today’s featured pontificating buffoon comes in the form of John Kerry, who, like the Pope of the global cult, Al Gore, came perilously close to attaining the presidency of the United States, but today is forced to admit he has no real position of authority or influence at all. He’s just a common man (who flew to Davos in his own very common private jet) pursuing his green dreams. Which I suppose explains why, after spending the last 20 years as one of the most highly sought featured speakers at these WEF confabs, he is no relegated to doing a panel discussion about how climate change is gonna kill everyone in [checks notes] the Congo.

Holy crap, did I just write that? Yes, it seems I did. Welp, every day is a new day in my world.

Anyway, take a look at this pair of clips, in which Kerry implies that only the members of the cult actually have functioning brains - a classic cult indoctrination tactic - and that carbon capture, of all things, will save us all from dying in a fiery inferno come 2050.

*sigh*

Enjoy.

Clip 1:

Transcript:

Thank you for those great comments and for your participation. So, I am appearing for the first time in years at the at the annual meeting here in Davos, and that is an official speaking for my government. But as a private citizen and a private sector individual who has worked with the president and with others for many years on this notion of what could be achieved by focusing on the Congo basin. Sadly, I think all of you know this and feel that we're behind in this great battle. And it is a great battle because the stakes could not be higher. And we see every day somewhere in the world the impacts of the climate crisis growing. On the other hand, on the other side of that, we have a remarkable opportunity if we will just act like the intelligent human beings who were given brains and have the ability to improvise, to be creative, to be entrepreneurs and to make things happen.

[End]

Clip 2:

Transcript:

The great challenge that we face is that the world is still stuck more than it should be at this point on the burning of fossil fuel. Now, that fossil fuel burning can produce emissions that can be captured, we win. But we don't know yet whether that could happen at a rate that could be brought to scale and at a price that enables it to be brought to scale and therefore proceed as we have previously. That's the challenge for all of us. Dubai presented the world with a new choice, where almost 200 nations came together and issued a new mission definition. After Paris and Glasgow and Sharm el Sheikh and now after Dubai. And that new mission was that we must, because of what it is doing, we must transition away from fossil fuel. Even fossil fuel producing countries signed on to this understanding of the new mission and that we would do so in a way that allowed us to meet our goal of net zero by 2050 that we would accelerate in this decade rather than a building something as exciting as this kind of project.

[End]