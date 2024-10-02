John Kerry’s War On Free Speech Is About Censoring Inconvenient Climate Views

by Stephen Moore

Oct 1, 2024

If you thought former Secretary of State and former Biden “climate czar” John Kerry had already reached the apex of his lunacy, you were wrong. [emphasis, links added]

At last week’s World Economic Forum, Kerry answered a question about climate “misinformation” with a direct attack on the First Amendment:

“The dislike of and anguish over social media is just growing and growing. It is part of our problem, particularly in democracies, in terms of building consensus around any issue. It’s really hard to govern today. You can’t — the referees we used to have to determine what is a fact and what isn’t a fact have kind of been eviscerated, to a certain degree. And people go and self-select where they go for their news, for their information. And then you get into a vicious cycle.”

Kerry believes the public is too dumb or gullible to make up their own mind:

“If people only go to one source, and the source they go to is sick, and, you know, has an agenda, and they’re putting out disinformation, our First Amendment stands as a major block to be able to just, you know, hammer it out of existence.“

Make no mistake. John Kerry and his allies believe the “sickness” of “misinformation” is so bad it must be hammered out of existence.

It will be the government that decides what is “misinformation” and who holds the hammer.

And the First Amendment will bear the brunt of that hammer.

Read more at Unleash Prosperity