The major longer lasting positive NAO driven heatwaves are all discretely solar forced, as in 2003, 2006, 2013, and 2018, and we have actually been fortunate to have had so many warmer drier summers during a centennial solar minimum.

Very brief Saharan plumes like in July 2022 and July 2019 rely on negative North Atlantic Oscillation conditions and the associated more southerly and wavier jet stream. So they are more common during low solar periods, and rising CO2 forcing is expected to increase positive NAO states.

In the old days, governments used to build pyramids when they wanted to consume energy that provided no intrinsic value. At least they look cool and last a long time.

Rhys Jaggar | April 9, 2024 at 12:43 pm | Reply

This perverse ruling suggests two insane things:

1. That human actions have caused whatever climate events that the elderly Swiss women are complaining about.

2. That human actions can miraculously ‘make climate safe’.

I lived in Switzerland for a winter 35 years ago. It was a strange one. There was an unbelievably warm and wet period running up to Christmas, rather analagous to an ‘atmospheric river’ in California. Rainfall occurred up to 3000m all over the alps, washing away almost all the non-glacier snow in Swiss Ski resorts. The hoteliers had a disastrous 8 weeks, since most people simply cancelled their bookings.

After the rainfall, there were stable high pressures from Moscow to Madrid for about 6-8 weeks. Weather was good for walking, not for ski-ing. We did a glacier ski tour normally done in March in January, and there wasn’t actually any snow atop the firn ice even at 3500m. We climbed down ladders to get onto the glacier (in March, we walked straight out of the tunnel onto snow, since metres of snow had accumulated by then).

In February, we had another unusually warm day at the end of a warm sunny week, with temperatures well over 20C at 1600m. This was followed by 5 days of snow, then rain, then snow, causing landslides to occur. Train lines were taken out. However, we were able to ski nicely for a week thereafter and then we had another week of blizzards, including hurricane force winds of 245kph at 3500m. The village I was working in was cut off for two days, trees were blocking rail lines in the valleys and children were blown so violently across the ice rink that it had to be shut for safety reasons. We didn’t demand ‘safety’, we bought ham, cheese, bread and wine and spent the windy afternoon safely indoors.

The month of April was also most unusual. It kept on snowing down to low altitudes right up to the end of the month, which didn’t help the hoteliers as they had mostly shut up until June.

That was the third bad winter in a row for the European Alps, a bit like a three year drought in California.

The next winter the snows came early, continued vigorously in December and the next few winters had some really great snow conditions.

If you want certain weather, I suggest you go live right in the middle of the Sahara desert. It may prove challenging to grow crops there, but you will know that the weather will be fairly consistent all through the year…..

Loading...