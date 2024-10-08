Kamala Says She Won’t Enforce an EV Mandate After Years Of Pushing For One

Yes, Kamala Harris Wants You Out of Your Gas-Powered Car

by Rich Lowry

Oct 8, 2024

Kamala Harris is an automotive libertarian, or so she maintains. [emphasis, links added]

“Contrary to what my opponent is suggesting, I will never tell you what kind of car you have to drive,” the vice president said at a campaign stop in Michigan the other day.

She will, however, favor regulations to drastically change the mix of gas-powered and electric cars that are manufactured in the United States, regardless of what consumers want.

The Biden-Harris administration has been working to regulate the American car market more to its liking. In 2023, the EPA proposed rules to make electric vehicles as much as 67 percent of new light vehicles sold by 2032.

The agency then backed off a little, to electric vehicles constituting 56 percent of such cars in 2032 (another 13 percent would be hybrids, leaving purely gas-powered cars at less than 30 percent).

Why we allow a government agency, on its own say-so, to mandate the share of electric vehicles down to the percentage point years from now is a story for another day.

The mechanism that the EPA is using to impose its will is emission limits on carmakers; the limits can be calibrated to ensure that companies squeeze out gas cars to reach the goals.

To be clear, none of this is voluntary. Carmakers that don’t comply will face penalties. The preferences of the companies or the consumers aren’t driving the change — government edict is.

Whatever Harris is saying to Michiganders, the Biden-Harris administration is indeed telling you that your choice in cars is going to be artificially constrained.

The Harris policy is the equivalent of saying you might want a white, gray, or black car (currently accounting for about two-thirds of cars), but in a few years, more than half of all cars are going to be green or red (together less than 10 percent of the market).

Or, saying that you might want to buy a Toyota, Ford, Chevrolet, or Honda (the four most popular brands by sales), but sometime soon the market is going to be flooded with Mazdas, Volkswagens, and Audis (which don’t crack the top ten).

Electric vehicles are a little under 10 percent of sales now, so going to more than half over the next seven years is almost surely unachievable.Soviet five-year plans were less ambitious.

Among other deficiencies, the charging network for all these new electric cars doesn’t exist and isn’t in the offing anytime soon.

This is another issue where the Kamala Harris of a few years ago is completely at odds with the moderate Kamala Harris newly minted for the 2024 campaign.

As a headline in the Sacramento Bee put it in 2019, “ending sales of new gas-powered cars is part of Kamala Harris’ climate change plan.”

Read rest at National Review