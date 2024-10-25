DAVID BLACKMON

[Another gem from a great energy reporter, Kevin Killough at JustTheNews]

The stations, which opened a year ago, didn’t have a fire alarm system, Euro News reported because “experts considered it not necessary.”

The fire, which occurred on Oct. 16, according to Euro News , started from a vehicle that "contained lithium-ion batteries and an external power connection." The blaze destroyed nearly a dozen emergency vehicles and caused between $21.5 million and $25.9 million in damage. No one was injured.

An electric emergency vehicle belonging to a fire department in Germany caught fire and burnt down the new fire station.

Excerpt from the linked story at Euro News:

A fire alarm system wasn't installed in the building because experts did not consider it necessary.

A new fire station in Germany that was destroyed in a fire, causing millions of euros in damage, did not have a fire alarm system.

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Stadtallendorf fire station in Hesse and destroyed the equipment hall and almost a dozen emergency vehicles, according to local media.

Initial estimates put the damage at between €20 million and €24 million. No one was injured.

Local officials told the German news agency dpa that no fire alarm system was installed in the building because experts had considered it not necessary — much to the astonishment of many observers now that the station has burned down.

The fire broke out on an emergency vehicle belonging to the fire department, which contained lithium-ion batteries and an external power connection.

The station opened less than a year ago, local media reported.

“I believe that what has happened will make many people think and act,” about improving fire protection requirements at fire stations, Norbert Fischer, the head of the State Fire Brigade Association of the state of Hesse, said.