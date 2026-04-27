Kevin Mooney: A Fearless Sentinel Against Climate Porn and Elite Overreach

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In an era when much of the mainstream media and academic establishment treat climate alarmism as an unassailable dogma, Kevin Mooney stands out as a relentless investigative reporter who refuses to bow to orthodoxy. As an energy and environmental policy specialist writing for The Daily Signal, Restoration News, and a host of other national outlets, Mooney has spent years exposing the illogical foundations and shady financial dealings that prop up the modern climate-industrial complex.

His crowning achievement to date is his 2026 book, Climate Porn: How and Why Anti-Population Zealots Fabricate Science, while Targeting American Capitalism, Freedom, and Independence. Far more than a policy critique, the book is a clarion call to restore the scientific method, defend constitutional limits on government power, and reclaim American energy independence from the grasp of globalist elites and their well-funded enablers. After reading “Climate Porn”, I wanted this piece to honor one of my favorite energy journalists whose work has cut through the noise, revealed inconvenient truths, and championed the very principles that built the freest and most prosperous nation in history.

Mooney’s background equips him uniquely for this fight. A New Jersey native with a B.A. in journalism and political science from Rider University and an M.A. in government and communications from Regent University Virginia, he also studied British and American constitutional law at Hertford College, part of Oxford University.

That rigorous grounding in founding principles shines through in every dispatch. He has worked with state policy think tanks across the country—the Pelican Institute in Louisiana, the Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity, and Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Foundation—before landing key roles at The Daily Signal(Heritage Foundation) and Restoration News. His beat is broad but laser-focused: energy policy, the politics of climate change, “follow the money” investigations into dark-money networks, education, labor, and school choice.

Mooney has appeared on Fox News multiple times to discuss his findings, and his byline appears regularly in The Daily Caller, Washington Examiner, National Review, The American Spectator, and beyond. He is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Press Club, the Federalist Society, the National Association of Scholars, and the Cooler Heads Coalition—credentials that underscore both his professionalism and his commitment to skeptical inquiry.

What has set Mooney apart is his refusal to accept the climate narrative at face value. For years, his reporting has documented how established political and policy elites—often insulated from the economic consequences of their prescriptions—have weaponized environmentalism to expand government control, enrich cronies, and erode individual liberty.

Consider his exposés on foreign dark money flowing into U.S. climate litigation and activism. Mooney has traced how overseas interests, including networks linked to Russian funding, have bankrolled American anti-fracking and anti-fossil-fuel campaigns through vehicles like the Sea Change Foundation. These “follow the money” investigations reveal a pattern: wealthy foreign donors and domestic billionaires funnel millions into ostensibly grassroots environmental groups that then lobby for policies that cripple domestic energy production while benefiting competitors abroad—most notably China.

His work on Biden-era policies showed how electric-vehicle mandates, offshore wind projects, and net-zero timelines funneled subsidies to Chinese-dominated supply chains for solar panels, batteries, and rare-earth minerals, even as they drove up American energy costs and threatened energy security. One 2024 piece highlighted how Biden’s climate agenda played directly into Beijing’s hands, underscoring the geopolitical folly of unilateral decarbonization.

Mooney has also hammered the Environmental Protection Agency for its resistance to basic scientific verification. In a 2024 report, he detailed researchers’ frustration with the EPA’s reluctance to validate computer models used to justify methane regulations—models that often overstate impacts while ignoring natural variability. Another article highlighted how media coverage of sea-level rise conveniently overlooks natural geological and oceanic influences, instead blaming every coastal change on human emissions.

These pieces expose a deeper rot: a regulatory apparatus that treats models as gospel and dissent as heresy. When the White House launched what critics called a “disinformation” campaign against climate-policy skeptics—colluding with green activists to marginalize opposing voices—Mooney was there, covering the resulting litigation that laid bare First Amendment concerns. His reporting consistently reveals the illogic: policies sold as “saving the planet” that instead punish farmers, manufacturers, and working families while enriching coastal elites and foreign adversaries.

All of this investigative spadework culminates in Climate Porn, a book that names the beast and dissects its anatomy with surgical precision. Released in February 2026, the title is deliberately provocative. Mooney draws a direct parallel between climate propaganda and pornography: both offer instant emotional gratification while delivering long-term damage. Just as pornography erodes genuine human connection and mental health, climate alarmism—pushed relentlessly in classrooms, media, and policy circles—erodes faith in human ingenuity, economic growth, and the scientific method itself.

The book opens with Mooney’s observations of overt climate propaganda infiltrating schools: posters of drowning polar bears, apocalyptic timelines, and lessons framing humanity as a planetary blight. This “pornography in the classroom,” he argues, bypasses careful observation, experimentation, and falsifiability—the very pillars of science—replacing them with a “precautionary principle” that justifies any regulation, any tax, any curtailment of freedom on the mere possibility of catastrophe.

At its core, Climate Porn argues that anti-population zealots—often backed by billionaire philanthropists and global institutions—fabricate or cherry-pick science to advance an anti-capitalist, anti-freedom agenda. Mooney meticulously reviews the evidence: carbon dioxide is not a pollutant but a naturally occurring, life-giving compound essential to plant growth and human prosperity. He highlights independent, privately funded research from groups like the Center for Environmental Research and Earth Sciences (CERES) that demonstrates natural variability—solar activity, ocean cycles, volcanic influences—drives far more of Earth’s climate history than the modest human contribution from emissions.

The book dismantles the Obama-era EPA “endangerment finding” that declared CO2 a danger to public health, the 2009 legal linchpin for a cascade of costly regulations. It praises the Trump administration’s strategy to overturn that finding, grounded in rigorous science and constitutional arguments, alongside the U.S. exit from the Paris Climate Accord. “I represent Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Mooney quotes Trump approvingly, tying the decision back to revolutionary ideals of “no taxation without representation.”

The policy stakes could not be higher.

Net-zero mandates threaten reliable baseload power from coal, natural gas, and nuclear while subsidizing intermittent wind and solar that require massive backup and degrade wildlife habitats (offshore wind projects, for instance, have been linked to whale strandings). Carbon taxes, Mooney shows in earlier reporting, function less as climate remedies than as mechanisms to advance liberal social-engineering goals without delivering measurable environmental gains.

The book catalogs the human cost: deplatformed scientists, prosecuted skeptics, farmers driven out of business, and entire communities saddled with skyrocketing energy bills. It frames the climate movement as part of a longer historical pattern of elite-driven conspiracies against truth and liberty, from ancient times to modern “emergency” declarations that bypass democratic debate.

Yet Climate Porn is not despairing. Mooney points to hopeful signs: a resurgent scientific realism, Trump-era deregulatory momentum, and a new generation recognizing that prosperity and environmental stewardship are not enemies. He calls for reintroducing the scientific method into classrooms, prioritizing evidence over emotion, and rejecting the anti-human Malthusianism that undergirds so much green zealotry. The book’s timing—just ahead of America’s 250th anniversary—positions it as a roadmap for a second American Revolution: one of common-sense energy policy, restored sovereignty, and renewed confidence in human potential.

Kevin Mooney’s body of work, capped by Climate Porn, represents journalism at its best: dogged, evidence-based, and unafraid of powerful interests. He does not merely report on energy policy; he exposes the tangled web of incentives, foreign influence, and ideological capture that distorts it.

In doing so, he defends the very foundations of Western prosperity—cheap, abundant energy; free markets; limited government—against an elite consensus that would trade them for virtue-signaling and control. His dual citizenship and studies at Oxford have only deepened his appreciation for American exceptionalism. At the same time, his personal commitments (including volunteer work with the Knights of Columbus and care for elderly relatives) reflect a grounded energy humanism that values thriving people over abstract planetary salvation.

As the climate debate rages on, Mooney reminds us that real science thrives on skepticism, not consensus; that policy must serve citizens, not bureaucrats and billionaires; and that freedom, not fear, is the surest path to a cleaner, richer future. The age of manufactured crises and elite hypocrisy, his voice—and his book—stand as bulwarks of truth.

Kevin Mooney is not just an energy reporter; he is a patriot, a truth-seeker, and a necessary antidote to the climate pornography that has clouded public discourse for too long. America is better for his tireless work, and posterity will thank him for refusing to look away. This book is likely the beginning of the end of “Climate Porn.”