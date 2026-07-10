The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
22m

I should have mentioned that the book about the unpopular truth is a scholarly tour de force, combining the depth and detail of a doctoral thesis with crystal-clear writing. This is a rare combination.

People who don’t need the full story can get what they need to know from the beautifully illustrated 24-minute video produced to promote the revised edition.

https://unpopular-truth.com/why-read-the-unpopular-truth/

Reply
Share
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
25m

Don't miss his book The Unpopular Truth about Electricity and the Future of Energy, or words to that effect; I keep forgetting the correct title:)

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-are-parasites-on-the

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture