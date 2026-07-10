Lars Schernikau, The Essential Realist: Why We Need His Clarity

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

It is time to strip away the pretense. What is currently being sold under the academic banner of “Energy Humanities” is, in practice, the clerical wing of a global movement that would sacrifice the prosperity of the many for the aesthetic sensibilities of the few. Under the guise of a scholarly discipline, it has become little more than a vehicle for a modern brand of Climatism.

This rigid, anti-industrial orthodoxy cloaks its intolerance in the language of concern. By refusing to acknowledge the physical and economic requirements of a functional civilization, this movement has devolved into a profoundly inhumane force, one that treats energy abundance as a moral failing rather than the bedrock of human dignity.

Against this backdrop, Dr. Lars Schernikau stands as a critical, necessary counterpoint to the “academy.” His work is not an exercise in abstract social engineering, but a testament to the brutal, honest reality of what it takes to sustain a modern society.

Beyond the commodity business, Dr. Schernikau is a renowned energy economist and keynote speaker at global energy and commodity forums world-wide. His counsel on macro and energy economics extends to governments, banks, educational institutions, and conglomerates, shaping energy policies. With published books, scientific research, and press articles on energy policy and raw materials, his insights are held in high esteem. Lars has also peer-reviewed energy related books and research paper.

The Myth of the “Humanistic” Transition

The great irony of the so-called “Energy Humanities” is that it has completely abandoned the human. While it purports to study the societal impact of energy, it consistently overlooks the most fundamental human need: reliable, high-density, and affordable power.

The Inhumanity of Energy Poverty: By advocating for the systemic replacement of stable baseload power with intermittent, low-density sources, these academic frameworks effectively champion a future of energy scarcity.

Ideology Over Utility: This movement prioritizes the performative signaling of “green” rhetoric over the measurable well-being of the global population, ignoring the reality that energy-dense sources like coal, natural gas, and nuclear are the only tools capable of lifting the global poor out of subsistence.

The Mask of Sustainability: What is branded as “sustainable” by these institutions often results in the immediate, tangible suffering of populations who are denied the industrial development that inexpensive, mostly inexhaustible, dispatchable energy provides.

The Schernikau Standard: Energy Sanity

Lars Schernikau represents the antithesis of this institutional decay. His career, spanning his foundational work at the Boston Consulting Group to his deep expertise as a global commodity trader, entrepreneur, and author, is built on a refusal to lie about the laws of thermodynamics or the realities of the balance sheet. Educated at New York University and INSEAD, and holding a doctoral degree in economics from TU Berlin, he brings intellectual rigor sorely lacking in modern policy discourse.

Evidence-Based Economics: Schernikau brings the disciplined mindset of an economist and entrepreneur to a sector currently flooded with performative activism. He reminds us that energy policy is not a moral test; it is an engineering and economic challenge.

The Reality of Grid Stability: Unlike the academic theorists who view the power grid as an abstraction, Schernikau understands it as the singular, high-precision machine upon which our civilization depends. He recognizes that intermittent sources like wind and solar, without massive, currently non-existent storage and distribution cannot replace the reliability of traditional baseload power without degrading the entire system.

A Call for Energy Humanism: His work serves as a genuine “Energy Humanism”—a philosophy that places human flourishing, industrial capacity, and economic mobility at the center of the energy debate. He argues, quite rightly, that the moral imperative is to maximize access to cheap, abundant power to drive progress, not to ration it under the banner of a performative, ideological climate agenda.

A Necessary Defiance

The academy has failed in its duty to challenge dogma, choosing instead to enforce a narrow, destructive consensus. It is a system that has become detached from the material truth of the world. Dr. Schernikau is a vital corrective to this decline.

Whether he is advising government institutions, banks, or major conglomerates, or speaking at workshops around the world, he consistently speaks to the reality of commodity markets, the necessity of energy density, and the humanity that the current “Green” academic elite has chosen to disregard.

To follow his work is to recognize that we do not need more “humanities” that despise the industrial engines of our survival. We need more intellectuals capable of the precise, rigorous, and unsentimental analysis that Lars Schernikau provides. He is not merely an advisor; he is a voice of reason in an era defined by a dangerous, self-imposed blindness.