Last Independence Day

For Gladys Lucille Harmon Heins (July 4, 1921 – March 6, 1976)

1

When talking about death

You said you wanted to be cremated.

Neither religion or dying would be

The escape your ashes offered.

2

Was a grave stone’s solace too permanent

A shout of your name?

The cemetery just too stationary

For a firecracker like you?

Or, was the seduction of the Rockies

And its towering vistas too great?

3

These thoughts stand before me

Like these airport buildings

Shimmering in a crazy dance of jet fumes.

I received the dreaded late night call

Sister sobbing the news

And now I travel to Oklahoma City

To join your cremators.

4

You were born on Independence Day,

July 4, 1921, with a great, great Cherokee grandmother

Said to be a part of your heritage.

Your parents were from Kansas, so flat fields

Here in southeastern Colorado must have given them comfort.

5

You told me that as a young girl

You thought the town of Lamar

(some five hundred frontier souls)

Celebrated your birthday: Climbing

High into the trees, you

Spent your tomboy days watching

The red, white and blue fireworks of July.

6

Outside the airplane window,

I see vague images of your life remembered,

Then I notice two jet vapor trails

Suspended next to each other

In the pale blue March sky.

7

Inside the plane, marble mouthed children

practice for a life of words,

A woman bends to knit a red sweater,

Businesssmen whisper secrets back and forth.

8

“Mother, I repeat a promise I made to you:

You will join the clouds gathering in the foothills

Where you can see hundreds of miles

Of the Rocky Mountain peaks and prairies.

This will be your burial ground.”

9

Looking every bit a full blooded Cherokee,

I remember your face in the casket

As I toss your ashes into the mountain winds.

10

Now, you are beyond the scattering of your

Last Independence day.

Steve Heins