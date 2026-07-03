The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
2h

Your poem dedicated to your mother and her ashes near the foothills of the Rockies is beautifully written.

My wife, Isabel, and I spread the ashes of six dogs who hiked with us near the Continental Divide. Some ashes are on headwaters that flow to the Atlantic. Others, to the Pacific. Some were spread in February on snowshoe climbs. Others in July in the peak of the wildflower season. Our own ashes will be spread near the dogs on Boreas Pass in Summit County. Boreas is the ancient Greek god of the cold north wind, storms, and winter. We did many snowshoe and cross-country hikes on that abandoned mountain railroad from Breckenridge to Como. Love the winter. Love the summer.

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