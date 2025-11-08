Last Leaf

by Tom Waits

I’m the last leaf on the tree

The autumn took the rest

But they won’t take me

I’m the last leaf on the tree

When the autumn wind blows

They’re already gone

They flutter to the ground

Cause they can’t hang on

There’s nothing in the world

That I ain’t seen

I greet all the new ones that are coming in green

I’m the last leaf on the tree

The autumn took the rest but they wont take me

I’m the last leaf on the tree

They say I got staying power

Here on the tree

But I’ve been here since Eisenhower

(or was that Lincoln) And I’ve out lived even he

I’m the last leaf on the tree

The autumn took the rest but they won’t take me

I’m the last leaf on the tree

I fight off the snow

I fight off the hail

Nothing makes me go

I’m like some vestigial tail

I’ll be here through eternity

If you want to know how long

If they cut down this tree

I’ll show up in a song

I’m the last leaf on the tree

The autumn took the rest but they won’t take me

I’m the last leaf on the tree

I’m the last leaf on the tree

I’m the last leaf on the tree