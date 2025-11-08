Last Leaf
by Tom Waits
Last Leaf
I’m the last leaf on the tree
The autumn took the rest
But they won’t take me
I’m the last leaf on the tree
When the autumn wind blows
They’re already gone
They flutter to the ground
Cause they can’t hang on
There’s nothing in the world
That I ain’t seen
I greet all the new ones that are coming in green
I’m the last leaf on the tree
The autumn took the rest but they wont take me
I’m the last leaf on the tree
They say I got staying power
Here on the tree
But I’ve been here since Eisenhower
(or was that Lincoln) And I’ve out lived even he
I’m the last leaf on the tree
The autumn took the rest but they won’t take me
I’m the last leaf on the tree
I fight off the snow
I fight off the hail
Nothing makes me go
I’m like some vestigial tail
I’ll be here through eternity
If you want to know how long
If they cut down this tree
I’ll show up in a song
I’m the last leaf on the tree
The autumn took the rest but they won’t take me
I’m the last leaf on the tree
I’m the last leaf on the tree
I’m the last leaf on the tree