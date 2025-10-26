Laura V. Swett Confirmed as Chairperson of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Laura Victoria Swett is an accomplished energy attorney and regulatory expert, confirmed as a Chairperson of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) under President Donald Trump’s second administration. Born and raised in Virginia, Swett has built a distinguished career at the intersection of energy policy, litigation, and federal regulation, with over a decade of experience advocating for reliable, affordable energy infrastructure. Her nomination reflects the Trump administration’s emphasis on streamlining fossil fuel projects, enhancing grid resilience, and promoting market-driven energy solutions.

Early Life and Education

Swett grew up in Virginia, developing an early interest in public service and energy regulation. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia in 2007, where she likely honed her analytical skills through studies in a field aligned with policy or law (specific major undisclosed in public records). She then pursued legal training at the prestigious Georgetown University Law Center, graduating with her Juris Doctor in 2011. During law school, Swett gained her first exposure to federal energy regulation through an internship at FERC, laying the foundation for her lifelong commitment to the agency’s mission of ensuring just and reasonable rates for interstate energy transmission.

Professional Career

Swett’s career trajectory demonstrates a deep expertise in energy litigation and policy, bridging public service and private practice:

• Early Roles at FERC (2011–2014): Swett joined FERC’s Office of Enforcement as an investigator after law school. In this role, she contributed to high-stakes investigations into alleged market manipulations in natural gas and futures markets, assisting with preliminary non-public inquiries through settlement negotiations. Her work involved crafting legal memoranda on regulatory precedents, legislative history, and policy implications, while participating in division-wide strategy sessions. This period solidified her reputation as a meticulous enforcer of energy market integrity.

• Senior Advisory Positions at FERC (2014–2019): Swett advanced to senior roles, serving as an attorney adviser and later as a senior legal and policy adviser to Republican Commissioners Kevin McIntyre (former FERC Chair) and Bernard McNamee. In these capacities, she directed FERC staff on complex matters including oil and natural gas pipeline rates and policy, electric transmission, wholesale power market regulation, cybersecurity, and nuclear power licensing.

Her advisory work under McIntyre and McNamee—both key figures in the first Trump administration—aligned her closely with deregulatory agendas, including elements later echoed in Project 2025’s FERC chapter authored by McNamee.

• Private Practice at Vinson & Elkins (2019–2025): After leaving FERC, Swett transitioned to the private sector as Energy Litigation Counsel at the international law firm Vinson & Elkins LLP, joining in February 2023 (with a prior stint possibly in between). There, she represented pipeline and electric power companies before FERC on a broad spectrum of issues: enforcement actions, market manipulation probes, rate cases, market rules, cybersecurity protocols, licensing disputes, and wholesale power sales.

Her practice extended to nuclear safety compliance, whistleblower responses under the Department of Labor and Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and internal corporate investigations. Swett’s specialties include electric power system resilience, reliability, and litigation over commodity market abuses, earning her recognition as a go-to expert for energy infrastructure clients.

Throughout her career, Swett has emphasized FERC’s statutory mandate to foster competitive energy markets while protecting consumers, a theme she highlighted in her Senate confirmation testimony: “FERC’s mission… has been my work for the past 15 years.”

Appointment to FERC Chairperson

On June 2, 2025, President Trump nominated Swett to fill the FERC seat vacated by term-limited Chairman Mark Christie, whose tenure ended on June 30, 2025.

The nomination, announced amid speculation of a Republican shift at the agency, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a party-line vote on October 7, 2025, alongside fellow nominee David LaCerte. Swett’s term expires on June 30, 2030, positioning her to replace Christie and contribute to a 3-2 Republican majority at FERC, which regulates the interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas, and oil.

Just days after her confirmation, on October 14, 2025, the White House signaled its intent to designate Swett as FERC Chair, succeeding interim Chairman David Rosner (D). This move underscores Trump’s strategy to align the independent agency with administration priorities, such as expediting pipeline approvals and bolstering fossil fuel infrastructure amid rising demand from data centers and electrification. Outgoing Chair Christie praised Swett on X, calling her appointment a seamless transition, while former FERC Chair Neil Chatterjee described it as “bittersweet” but endorsed her as an “excellent” leader.

Swett’s ties to Trump’s energy vision—through her advisory roles under McIntyre and McNamee—position her to advance policies favoring natural gas expansion, grid modernization, and reduced regulatory barriers, all while navigating challenges like federal government shutdowns and bipartisan demands for reliability.

Personal Life and Legacy

A Virginia resident, Swett maintains a low public profile outside her professional endeavors, focusing on mentorship and civil service. Colleagues describe her as a principled regulator with a collaborative style, forged from her dual experiences as a FERC civil servant and industry advocate. As she assumes leadership at FERC, Swett is expected to champion “abundant, reliable, safe, and affordable energy for everyone,” echoing the agency’s core ethos amid a transforming energy landscape. Her tenure promises to shape U.S. energy policy for years, balancing innovation with the robust infrastructure needs of the 21st century.