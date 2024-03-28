"The EU is clearly telling truckmakers when almost all their vehicles will need to be zero emissions."

By Kaiyo FunakiMarch 28, 2024

Photo Credit: iStock

On Jan. 18, members of the European Parliament and member states agreed on a plan to ban the sales of nearly all new diesel trucks by 2040 in the European Union to help combat rising global temperatures.

Automakers must limit the average emissions of new heavy goods vehicles weighing over 7.5 metric tons (8.3 tons) by 45% until 2030, 65% in 2035, and 90% by 2040, a press release said. The European Parliament and member states must approve the legislation for it to take effect.

Should it pass, specialized vehicles like garbage trucks and cement mixers will be exempt until 2035, while urban buses utilizing combustion engines will be banned starting that same year. Fire trucks, small-volume vehicles, and agricultural vehicles like tractors are exempt.

"The new rules will contribute to fulfilling the EU's 2030 climate ambitions and reaching climate neutrality by 2050," the statement read. "The proposal also aims to encourage an increasing share of zero-emission vehicles in the EU-wide heavy-duty vehicle fleet, while ensuring that innovation in the sector and its competitiveness are preserved and enhanced."

Heavy-duty vehicles are the second-biggest polluter in Europe behind cars in the transportation sector, accounting for 25% of road transport emissions.

While Europe's largest truckmakers, including Daimler Truck, Scania, Man, Volvo, Daf, Iveco, and Ford, already promised three years ago to transition away from diesel by 2040, industry leaders believe the shift to battery-electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles is easier said than done.