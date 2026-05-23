The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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George Chiappino's avatar
George Chiappino
10h

Pleasant memories about those things in Astoria by the East River. Always some motion and sounds: the ha-ha-ha from seagulls, the splash of the river waves on the rocks, the knocking from cars driving across the seams of the Triborough Bridge. Always loved things that were “high up”.

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