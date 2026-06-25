The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
3h

I especially loved the final image. There is something deeply human in that moment when, at least once, we all believed that opening our arms might be enough to learn how to fly.

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