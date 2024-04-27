Like Any Boy

1

Above me seagulls show whites of wings

while gliding in upward draught.

Then, their stiff wings move

circles in air reaching

like butterfly stroke of swimmer.

Their patches of gray match

color of cloudy sky's broader wings.

Their lofty views shrinks me back

to properly human and child-like.

2

Watching seagulls smile that silly

smile of theirs,

I think,

if I watch closely,

if I practice in starched shirts,

moving my arms like wings...

their lofty view is possible.

3

One seagull high overhead

circles the shore.

He tilts upright

a kite rising in gray

expanded air.

While here below

on the Chicago lakefront,

I stand half way up

huge concrete blocks

chest out,

arms spread into wind,

like any boy

practicing to fly.

Steve Heins