Like Any Boy
By Steve Heins
1
Above me seagulls show whites of wings
while gliding in upward draught.
Then, their stiff wings move
circles in air reaching
like butterfly stroke of swimmer.
Their patches of gray match
color of cloudy sky's broader wings.
Their lofty views shrinks me back
to properly human and child-like.
2
Watching seagulls smile that silly
smile of theirs,
I think,
if I watch closely,
if I practice in starched shirts,
moving my arms like wings...
their lofty view is possible.
3
One seagull high overhead
circles the shore.
He tilts upright
a kite rising in gray
expanded air.
While here below
on the Chicago lakefront,
I stand half way up
huge concrete blocks
chest out,
arms spread into wind,
like any boy
practicing to fly.
Steve Heins