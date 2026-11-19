“President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address on November 19, 1863, at the dedication of Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Lasting about two to three minutes and containing roughly 272 words, the speech honored fallen Civil War soldiers and redefined the war as a test of national survival and human equality.

Lincoln spoke four and a half months after the Battle of Gettysburg (July 1–3, 1863), the deadliest battle of the American Civil War, which left more than 50,000 total casualties. While famed orator Edward Everett delivered the nearly two-hour main address, Lincoln offered brief remarks to dedicate a portion of the battlefield as a final resting place for the dead. You can read the text and historical background via American Rhetoric or view archival material at the Library of Congress.”

"I should be glad if I could flatter myself that I came as near to the central idea of the occasion, in two hours, as you did in two minutes.” Edward Everett