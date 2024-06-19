Lost and Found
By Steve Heins
Lost and Found
As I wrote a friend 3 years ago
I went back to my old hometown
Gillett, Wisconsin (pop. 1432)
searching
for my forgotten
In small town mirror
I realized I had become
a worldly traveler
with scars all over
my passport
wartime born in 1944 Colorado
grew up in Gillett and Oshkosh
being 1/32 Native America Cherokee
matured in Manhattan 1974
Thereafter
I am
a cosmic cocktail
of Gillett and Manhattan
with a Chief Oshkosh beer
chaser
we are all searching
for barely remembered moments
our own
lost and found
department
Steve Heins