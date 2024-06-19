Lost and Found

As I wrote a friend 3 years ago

I went back to my old hometown

Gillett, Wisconsin (pop. 1432)

searching

for my forgotten

In small town mirror

I realized I had become

a worldly traveler

with scars all over

my passport

wartime born in 1944 Colorado

grew up in Gillett and Oshkosh

being 1/32 Native America Cherokee

matured in Manhattan 1974

Thereafter

I am

a cosmic cocktail

of Gillett and Manhattan

with a Chief Oshkosh beer

chaser

we are all searching

for barely remembered moments

our own

lost and found

department

Steve Heins