Low Down
By Steve Heins
Here, at quarter past night,
I light another cigarette.
The smoke corkscrews its way
in the air, into my lungs.
The purist aerobic animals
proclaim their faith to holistic heavens.
They lecture me with their New Age wisdom,y
while planning their macrobiotic menus.
Attending their high impact churches,
they add purified wat…
