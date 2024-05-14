Low Down

By Steve Heins

Low Down

By Steve Heins

Here, at quarter past night,

I light another cigarette.

The smoke corkscrews its way

in the air, into my lungs.

The purist aerobic animals

proclaim their faith to holistic heavens.

They lecture me with their New Age wisdom,y

while planning their macrobiotic menus.

Attending their high impact churches,

they add purified water to their bodily fluids.

As the low priest of health,

I question heaven, its contents

And the wisdom of wisdom,

as I gobble the fast food of fate.

Avoiding the fascistic

masses of exercise,

I swill cheap wine

through my faulty bladder.