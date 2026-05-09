The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Lawyerlisa
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Because our new central bank digital currency is plotted on carbon not gold. With use by Euthanasia dates. And reproduction lottery. For gaia.

For the planet.

Dystopia not mine. See Mark Carney Reith lecture 4 minute 7 to 9. Global citizens to get lifetime carbon budgets.

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