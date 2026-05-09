Mainstream Media Won’t Acknowledge Recent IPCC’s Correction

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

I’ve watched this saga unfold for years, and it’s been infuriating. The Representative Concentration Pathway 8.5 (RCP8.5) wasn’t just some obscure modeling tool—it was the climate alarmists’ golden goose for over a decade. Cooked up for the IPCC’s Fifth Assessment Report back in 2014, this doomsday pathway assumed a catastrophic hit of a whopping 8.5 watts per square meter by 2100. That translated to 4–5°C or more of warming, complete with apocalyptic visions of submerged cities, mass extinctions, and societal collapse.

It was never meant to be strict “business as usual,” but that didn’t stop activists, researchers, journalists, and policymakers from treating it as the default worst-case—or worse, the likely outcome if we didn’t hand over trillions and surrender our energy systems immediately.

In practice, RCP8.5 became the backbone of thousands of scary papers, breathless headlines, and draconian policies. Critics rightly slammed it for relying on fantasy assumptions: a massive global coal boom that defied economics, reserves, and reality.

Then in 2020, even insiders Zeke Hausfather and Glen Peters called it out in Nature: the “business as usual” story was misleading. Real-world renewable progress, efficiency gains, and policy shifts made it increasingly detached from planet Earth.

The IPCC’s AR6 (2021–2023) tiptoed around the issue, admitting high-end scenarios like RCP8.5 and its SSP5-8.5 successor had “become less likely.” But they kept them in the mix for “continuity” and to hype physical risks.

Fast-forward to April 2026: the ScenarioMIP team—tasked with feeding scenarios into CMIP7 and the upcoming AR7—dropped the hammer. In their Geoscientific Model Development paper, Detlef van Vuuren and colleagues flat-out declared that the old CMIP6 high-end levels (SSP5-8.5) “have become implausible” for this century. RCP8.5, SSP5-8.5, and even SSP3-7.0? Eliminated from the core priority list. The new “HIGH” scenario, even assuming policy failures, tops out lower—around 6–7 W/m². The wildest warming projections just got clipped.

This isn’t a full “retraction” with ashes—no reports withdrawn, no mea culpas for the core warming science. High-end runs still have niche uses for tail risks. But let’s be honest: it’s a massive course correction that exposes years of distortion.

Skeptics like Roger Pielke Jr., who highlighted this bombshell on his Substack in late April/early May 2026, and others had warned for ages that over-reliance on RCP8.5 inflated damages, skewed impacts, and supercharged alarmist hysteria. Tens of thousands of studies, media panic pieces, and regulations rested on end-of-coal fantasies that never happened. Now the CMIP7 framework quietly inters that era.

So where is the mainstream media? Crickets. The New York Times, The Guardian, BBC, CNN, Washington Post—the usual suspects who’ve spent years peddling RCP8.5-fueled terror—have said virtually nothing about this April 2026 update. They covered the 2020 critique mildly, but this? Radio silence. The story exploded in skeptic circles, on X, independent substacks, and places like AEI, yet legacy outlets act as if it never happened.

Why the blackout? It’s not hard to see. These outlets built empires on existential dread. Admitting the favorite scare tool was nonsense risks exposing the hype machine. Correcting the record would mean revisiting endless articles that screamed “climate emergency” based on extreme projections without proper caveats. That’s career-threatening humility they won’t muster.

Institutional capture runs deep. Many climate journalists aren’t neutral reporters—they’re advocates who’ve aligned with NGOs and activists pushing worst-case narratives for clicks, donations, and policy wins. Acknowledging that a key scenario was “misleading” (Hausfather and Peters’ term) hands ammo to skeptics questioning aggressive net-zero timelines.

Inertia helps too: re-qualifying mountains of papers and reports is messy. The IPCC itself issued no modest press release admitting overstatement; they seem to prefer endless “consensus and urgency” messaging.

Broader media dynamics worsen it. Climate porn competes with wars, AI, and elections. Nuanced technical corrections don’t trend like doomsday deadlines (“12 years left!”). Alarm gets amplified; sober updates get buried. Independent voices like Pielke do the heavy lifting while legacy media shrugs. Thank you, Roger.

None of this erases anthropogenic warming—current trajectories point to roughly 2.5–3°C by 2100 under more realistic policies, a challenge demanding smarter tech, adaptation, and innovation, not so much panic. Retiring RCP8.5 doesn’t solve everything, but it demands projections more grounded in reality: Greenwishing renewables , policy traction, and the truth that practical environmentalism is now needed.

What truly disgusts me is the media’s dereliction. This preference for alarm over accuracy has erode public trust. When scenarios fueling fear and trillion-dollar bets get retired quietly, citizens deserve loud, transparent coverage—not a media silence. By ignoring the CMIP7 shift, mainstream outlets aren’t honest brokers; they’re echo chambers that keep protecting the old crisis narrative.

Alas, the RCP8.5 farce ends not with accountability, but loud silence. That tells you everything you need to know about climate discourse in 2026: selective rhetoric that serves climate ideology over energy humanism. It’s long past time the Major Media should face the music.