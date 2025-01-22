Donald Trump Sworn In as 47th U.S. President: Major Energy Policy Shifts with Global Implications

Donald J. Trump, now serving his second non-consecutive term, has implemented seven sweeping changes in energy and climate policies within his first 24 hours, signaling transformative effects on global energy projects. Key decisions include:

1. National Energy Emergency: Declared to ease environmental restrictions on energy infrastructure, granting broad executive powers.

2. Paris Climate Agreement: The U.S. officially withdraws again, citing unfair impacts on American industry.

3. Electric Vehicle (EV) Market: Revoked policies promoting EV adoption and cut funding for charging infrastructure.

4. Oil & Gas Expansion: Reopened Arctic and offshore drilling opportunities.

5. LNG Export Terminals: Resumed processing export permits, boosting U.S. LNG exports.

6. Offshore Wind Halted: Suspended all new federal offshore wind leases pending reviews.

7. Strategic Oil Reserves: Announced plans to refill depleted reserves to stabilize market prices.

These decisions will have profound consequences for energy projects worldwide, shaping future investments and strategies in both renewable and fossil fuel sectors.