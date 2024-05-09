Major Fee Hike To Hit Californians' Monthly Utility Bills

The change approved Thursday forces California utility customers to pay a monthly fee on top of their electricity rate.

Posted Thu, May 9, 2024 at 1:30 pm PT|Updated Thu, May 9, 2024 at 1:38 pm PT

The California Public Utilities Commission approved a proposal for a fixed utility charge for California residents on Thursday with a 4-0 vote. (Renee Schiavone/Patch)

CALIFORNIA — The California Public Utilities Commission approved a controversial new monthly fee for utility bills affecting millions of California residents Thursday with a 4-0 vote.

The unanimous decision came despite widespread opposition this week from ratepayers and legislators who contend it punishes small households while rewarding energy hogs.

The approved plan requires most residents to pay an additional $24 per month — roughly $300 per year — in addition to what they use in electricity. The plan also calls for "consumption-based" rates that will be reduced from 5 to 7 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The fixed $24 fee impacts the those who get their electricity from the California Public Utility Commission-regulated Pacific Gas and Electric Company, SoCal Edison and San Diego Gas and Electric Company.

The utilities contend funding from the new fixed rate will be earmarked for maintenance of the power grid, which they say is unfairly being borne by too many lower income residents living in high-use areas, NBC Los Angeles reported.

