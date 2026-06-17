Manhattan Feels Like Home

By Steve Heins

1

The Big Apple is great.

I always feel home

when among 8 million people

I don’t know.

2

Anonymity here

lets me hide

in plain sight

dawdling.

3

The rain has gone.

All 843 acres of Central Park

splashed in sunlight.

There must be 20 different languages

being spoken

within my hearing.

Steve Heins