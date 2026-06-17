The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
4h

NYC, five boroughs. Home to people from around the world bringing their cultures, languages, and traditions and make it better than where they came from. Most of the immigrants are wonderful people who contribute in many ways to the fabric that is called America.

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