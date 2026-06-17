Manhattan Feels Like Home
By Steve Heins
Manhattan Feels Like Home
By Steve Heins
1
The Big Apple is great.
I always feel home
when among 8 million people
I don’t know.
2
Anonymity here
lets me hide
in plain sight
dawdling.
3
The rain has gone.
All 843 acres of Central Park
splashed in sunlight.
There must be 20 different languages
being spoken
within my hearing.
Steve Heins
NYC, five boroughs. Home to people from around the world bringing their cultures, languages, and traditions and make it better than where they came from. Most of the immigrants are wonderful people who contribute in many ways to the fabric that is called America.