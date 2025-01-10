Mann FINALLY has to pay…

Anthony Watts

In a recent development reported at SteynOnline.com, Michael E. Mann, known for his controversial “hockey stick” graph and his demeanor of lawfare, has been ordered to personally contribute to the legal expenses of his lengthy lawsuit against Mark Steyn, National Review, and the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI). This case, initiated over a decade ago, gained significant attention due to its implications for free speech and scientific debate.

Initially, Mann testified that he had not personally funded his legal actions, leaving the sources of his financial support unclear. Early in the case, an Anti-SLAPP motion—designed to prevent lawsuits aimed at silencing public discourse—was denied by Judge Natalia Combs-Greene, whose primary expertise lay in landlord-tenant disputes. This decision was upheld by a subsequent judge, complicating the defense’s efforts.

Seeking resolution, Steyn advocated for an immediate trial to clear his name, filing counterclaims and requesting separation from his co-defendants. However, Mann opposed this move, leading to a stay as the appeals process advanced all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. During this time, Steyn published a compilation of critiques from over 100 scientists who questioned Mann’s work, particularly the methodology behind the “hockey stick” graph.

Over time, National Review successfully had certain charges dismissed at the appellate level, with remaining charges dropped after discovery. Despite raising significant funds from supporters to defend Steyn, National Review eventually distanced itself, suggesting that Steyn was acting independently. Similarly, CEI employed similar arguments to exit the case, leaving Steyn and CEI writer Rand Simberg to proceed alone.

In the end, National Review filed a motion seeking partial reimbursement of legal fees from Mann under the Anti-SLAPP statute. The recent ruling, requiring Mann to personally bear some of the financial burden, represents a small but significant shift in the prolonged legal battle. I applaud the ruling.

But, based on past history, he will probably try to weasel out of it like he did afterlosing the lawsuit with Dr. Tim Ball. Mann has lost three times in the past, this makes four.