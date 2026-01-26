The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Miller's avatar
Mark Miller
18h

Who took the selfie?

We watched a classic last night- https://www.chimesfreedom.com/2025/04/16/the-ending-of-judgment-at-nuremberg-and-the-films-lesson-for-today/ that hit home for me after reading about the Mann saga.

Thanks for highlighting F. Menton post!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture