Massachusetts Offshore Wind Farm Postponed Four Years Due to Uncertainties

EDPR became the latest to postpone a U.S. offshore wind farm (file photo)

PUBLISHED FEB 27, 2025 5:47 PM BY THE MARITIME EXECUTIVE

Yet another major U.S. offshore wind farm is being delayed with the executives citing the uncertainties created in the market since the election of Donald Trump. Portugal’s EDP Renewables reported as part of its earnings that it will be taking an impairment charge despite the fact its project off Massachusetts is fully permitted and while saying the company still believes in the project.

The lease for Southcoast Wind (originally known as Mayflower Wind) was awarded in December 2018 and the project is under development in a joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie. The wind farm was selected in the tri-state solicitation in 2024 with Massachusetts and Rhode Island agreeing to split power from the 2.4 GW project. In one of its final acts, the Biden administration approved the construction plan for the wind farm on January 18, 2025.

As part of its year-end financial reports, EDPR said today, February 27, took an approximately $139 million impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2024 as it postponed the project. Final negotiations were underway with Massachusetts, while financing and the interconnects were in place, and the company said it had an “attractive” power purchase agreement.

Construction on the U.S. wind farm was expected to begin in 2025. The company had previously projected the wind farm which would be located 30 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 20 miles south of Nantucket would be completed by 2030. The new timetable does not anticipate starting construction until 2029.

“That’s a slightly worst case scenario,” Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade, chief executive of EDPR told analysts during the investment community conference call. He said the company was still working on the project getting it “ready to go,” but that it has “taken the more prudent approach,” anticipating a delay.

The company told the analysts that it does not intend to abandon the project but it is the “prudent approach given recent executive orders and permit reviews.” Further, it cited the slow pace of approvals in Europe noting that it would be reducing its pace of investments in renewable capacity in 2025 and 2026.

The joint venture company, Ocean Winds, also holds earlier stage leases in the United States for Bluepoint Wind in the New York Bight and Golden State Wind off California. The company is active in a total of eight countries and highlights that it continues to make progress on its projects in Europe and Asia. It was also granted a feasibility license by the Australian Government in 2024.

EDP Renewables follows moves by several other developers adjusting their U.S. projects. France’s EDF reported last week that it was writing down its investment in the Atlantic Shores project planned for New Jersey. Shell had earlier said that it was exiting the project joint venture.

BP also withdrew its application for the transmission system connections for its Beacon Wind project. Vineyard Offshore, which is a U.S.-based affiliate of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, also reported it would be reworking its plans for Vineyard Wind 2 after Connecticut failed to move forward with power agreements.

Other U.S. projects currently under construction, including Vineyard Wind 1, Coastal Virginia, and Revolution Wind are proceeding. The uncertainties center around projects with permits and those currently under review by the U.S. Department of the Interior. Trump ordered that the projects be reviewed and imposed a moratorium on leases and reviews on his first day in office.