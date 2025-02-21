GREEN TECH

Massive Green Battery Plant Catches On Fire Again Weeks After Major Toxic Blaze

NICK POPE

A massive California battery facility that caught fire and spewed toxic smoke in January caught on fire again Tuesday night, according to multiple reports.

Smoke was reported at the Vistra Battery Facility in Monterey County around 6:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday night, prompting local officials to urge residents to close doors and windows out of an abundance of caution for possible air quality issues, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. The same facility was the site of a massive blaze in January that kicked a large plume of black smoke over the surrounding area. Residents reported health problems in the immediate aftermath of the January fire. (RELATED: Soil Near Massive California Battery Fire Found Loaded With ‘Toxic’ Metals As Residents Report Headaches, Itchy Eyes)

the Vistra battery storage facility in Moss Landing is on fire we’re live @ksbw pic.twitter.com/mo7asCpTNG — Felix Cortez (@FelixKSBW) January 17, 2025 the Vistra battery storage facility in Moss Landing is on fire we’re live @ksbw pic.twitter.com/mo7asCpTNG — Felix Cortez (@FelixKSBW) January 17, 2025

Investigators have yet to identify the cause of the Tuesday night fire at the plant, according to the Chronicle. The January fire prompted evacuations for nearby residents, and a team of researchers affiliated with San Jose State University announced shortly after the incident that they had detected significantly increased concentrations of toxic heavy metals in the Elkhorn Slough, a large intertidal area approximately one mile away from the Vistra Energy battery storage facility.

Researchers said their analysis shows that concentrations of certain heavy metals were 100 to 1,000 times higher than typical levels.

Additionally, residents reported noticeable health problems — such as itchy eyes and headaches — in the aftermath of the January blaze, though the company maintains that “there are no hazardous air conditions or risks to public health.” On Feb. 6, a group of local residents filed a lawsuit against Vistra Energy and Pacific Gas and Electric alleging that the fire led to toxic chemicals entering the air and waterways that have since caused adverse health effects. The residents say that the companies are liable for damages.

The Tuesday fire burned itself out around 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning, a Vistra spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Additional instances of smoke and flare-ups are a possibility given the nature of this situation and the damage to the batteries. Since the January 16 fire, Vistra has brought in a private professional fire brigade that is onsite 24/7 to monitor the Moss 300 building. Additionally, CTEH has permanent air-quality monitors around the plant site’s perimeter along with other continuously operating monitors at locations in the surrounding community,” the Vistra spokesperson told the DCNF. “Under the direction of the U.S. [Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)], continuous air quality monitoring is ongoing, and no hazardous air conditions have been detected. Additionally, the Monterey Bay Area Resource District reports that concentrations measured by its smoke sensor monitoring system have registered air quality in the ‘good’ or ‘green’ range on the EPA’s Air Quality Index.”

