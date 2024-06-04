Climate scientists have long asserted that greenhouse gases like CO2 are the primary drivers of recent global warming. But what if the sun's influence is far more significant than we’ve been led to believe?

Recent research reveals the photomolecular effect, a groundbreaking discovery showing that light can cause water to evaporate independently of heat. This finding could revolutionize our understanding of climate dynamics and the sun's role in climate change. Explore how this new perspective could reshape the ongoing debate about our planet's future and the true impact of solar energy on our climate systems.