May 2024 recap... Top 5 articles from Irrational Fear for May 2024.
Climate scientists have long asserted that greenhouse gases like CO2 are the primary drivers of recent global warming. But what if the sun's influence is far more significant….
JUN 3
At the end of each month, I recap the top 5 articles posted that month as many new subscribers are often unaware of previous articles.
Climate scientists have long asserted that greenhouse gases like CO2 are the primary drivers of recent global warming. But what if the sun's influence is far more significant than we’ve been led to believe?
Recent research reveals the photomolecular effect, a groundbreaking discovery showing that light can cause water to evaporate independently of heat. This finding could revolutionize our understanding of climate dynamics and the sun's role in climate change. Explore how this new perspective could reshape the ongoing debate about our planet's future and the true impact of solar energy on our climate systems.
Shining New Light on Climate Science: The Photomolecular Discovery That Could Change Everything
The understanding of Earth's climate and the factors influencing its changes is a subject of intense study and debate. Traditional views have emphasized the role of sunlight in warming the atmosphere, driving the water cycle, and influencing weather patterns. Climate scientists claim that…
A recent non-peer-reviewed paper claims drastic economic harm from global temperature increases, suggesting a 1°C rise could lower world GDP by 12% at its peak. This starkly contrasts with empirical data indicating only a 1-3% reduction. This article critically examines the paper's methodology and conclusions, arguing that the authors overstate economic damages while ignoring clear evidence that recent warming has boosted global GDP. Discover the flaws in their approach and the real impact of climate change on economic activity.
The Climate Cost Conspiracy: Inflating Economic Damages for Profit
The non-peer-reviewed recent paper claiming that global temperature increases drastically harm economic activity is a prime example of the climate industrial complex inflating costs. The assertion that a 1°C rise in global temperature could lower world GDP by 12% at its peak starkly contrasts with empirical data suggesting a reduction of merely 1-3%. Th…
Crichton believed that distinguishing truth from falsehood is essential for human progress. "We must daily decide whether the threats we face are real," he said, "whether the solutions we are offered will do any good, whether the problems we're told exist are in fact real problems, or non-problems." The struggle to perceive reality accurately is increasingly complicated by the myriad of information sources available today, many of which have agendas that blur the lines between fact and fiction.
Explore how Crichton's insights on the climate debate, the dangers of consensus, and the rise of environmentalism as a new religion remain profoundly relevant in today's world.
The Green Delusion: Revisiting Crichton’s Critique of Environmental Dogma
"I have been asked to talk about what I consider the most important challenge facing mankind, and I have a fundamental answer," Michael Crichton declared in his speech, Aliens Cause Global Warming. "The greatest challenge facing mankind is the challenge of distinguishing reality from fantasy, truth from propaganda." This challenge, Crichton asserted, is particularly urgent in the information age, which he aptly termed the "disinformation age…
A recent Monmouth University poll reveals a significant decline in the American public's sense of urgency about climate change, particularly among younger adults. While 73% still believe climate change is happening, less than half now view it as a very serious problem. This drop is most pronounced among 18 to 34-year-olds, with only 50% seeing it as a very serious issue, down from 67% in 2021. This trend suggests a growing skepticism and a shift in focus towards immediate concerns like economic pressures.
Click to explore why Americans, especially the younger generation, are reevaluating the urgency of climate change and what this means for future policies.
Cooling Concerns: The Shifting Climate of Public Opinion on Global Warming
A recent Monmouth University poll highlights a decline in the American public's sense of urgency about climate change, especially among younger adults. While 73% still believe climate change is happening, less than half now see it as a very serious problem. This decline is most pronounced among the younger demographic, with only 50% of 18 to 34-year-old…
In 2007, a year before I began my PhD at UCLA, Richard Firestone and his colleagues proposed a groundbreaking hypothesis suggesting that a comet impact around 12,800 years ago triggered the Younger Dryas period, a sudden return to glacial conditions. This theory was based on a layer rich in nanodiamonds, magnetic spherules, and other impact markers found across multiple sites in North America. According to the hypothesis, this fallout from a comet or asteroid impact caused massive environmental changes, leading to widespread extinctions and a sudden climate shift.
Click to explore how this hypothesis influenced my research and why the debate over its validity continues.
From Celestial Impact to Climatic Catastrophe
The Younger Dryas impact hypothesis posits that a series of comet impacts around 12,800 years ago initiated the Younger Dryas period, a sudden return to glacial conditions after the last Ice Age was seemingly concluding. In 2007, a year before I began my PhD at UCLA focusing on impacts…
These articles are arranged according to views as reported by Substack.