I’ve been laughing out loud this morning after reading the story clipped below about a speech delivered by [checks notes] Kim Williams, the Chairman of ABC News. It is being widely reported this morning that Williams spent some time in his speech slamming Joe Rogan, the top-rated podcaster on earth, calling him “deeply repulsive” for having the temerity to offer interviews to both major presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

As we all know, Trump agreed to sit down for 3 hours with Rogan in an episode that drew well over 100 million views and listens prior to Election Day. Harris, meanwhile, knowing she had only bothered to memorize about 25 minutes’ worth of stunted, silly talking points, made up an array of excuses and turned down the most prolific offer of free media in campaign history.

Trump won, Harris lost, and [checks notes] Kim Williams is furious about it.

Check out this excerpt from the story at MSN:

Asked for his opinion on Rogan during his National Press Club address on Wednesday, Mr. Williams said he was in “disbelief” and “disarray” at Rogan’s influence in the US, where his 11th hour endorsement of Mr. Trump contributed to securing a win for the Republican candidate. Mr. Williams said media personalities like Rogan championed “conspiracy outcomes” as being a “normal part of social narrative,” with the host criticised for platforming Covid-19 conspiracy theorists during the pandemic. “I think people like Mr. Rogan prey on people’s vulnerabilities. They prey on fear, they prey on anxiety, they prey on all of the elements that contribute to uncertainty in society,” said Mr. Williams. “I personally find it deeply repulsive and to think that someone has such remarkable power in the United States is something that I look at in disbelief. “I’m also absolutely in dismay that this can be a source of public entertainment when it’s really treating the public as plunder, for purposes that are really quite malevolent.” The ABC chair added that individuals should not be able to skew facts according to opinion and assertion, and said facts that are “appropriately validated” should not be contested. “The notion of truth being a contested issue is something that I struggle to understand,” he said.

[End]

Wow, those are some pointed remarks, huh? It is painfully obvious that [checks notes] Kim Williams has been stewing for quite some time about the new reality ABC and its peer propaganda platforms face from the new media in the form of podasters/social media for which Rogan is a prominent face.

Williams’s comments are also one of the most epic examples of the Saul Alinsky tactic we call “projection” I’ve ever seen. Look at what he says:

He claims the new media are “treating the public as plunder, for purposes that are really quite malevolent,” which of course is precisely what ABC News and the rest of the Soviet-style propaganda operation we call the legacy media have been doing on behalf of the Deep State for, like, ever.

He claims “facts that are ‘appropriately validated’ should not be contested. Oh, you mean “facts” like the ABC claim COVID wasn’t released from a Chinese lab funded in part by the US government and Bill Gates? “Facts” like the ABC claim Joe Biden is the sharpest knife in the drawer? “Facts” like the ABC claims the Trump Dossier was real and the Hunter Biden laptop was fake? Claims like those and a thousand other utter fantasies ABC has promoted over just the last 9 years? Good grief.

He claims that “The notion of truth being a contested issue is something that I struggle to understand,” a struggle that exists in his mind solely because he wants his propaganda operatives to be the sole determinants of what exists as “truth” in our society. No, thanks, [checks notes] Kim Williams.

Then, there’s his claim that, “I think people like Mr. Rogan prey on people’s vulnerabilities. They prey on fear, they prey on anxiety, they prey on all of the elements that contribute to uncertainty in society.” This, of course, clearly describes precisely how ABC News has built its audience over the past 80 years.

Literally, everything he accuses Rogan of being guilty of doing is exactly what ABC and the rest of the corrupt legacy media have been doing for well over a century now on behalf of the shadow government we call the Deep State.

We can be certain that folks like Joe Rogan and Megyn Kelly and the guys who host the Ruthless Variety Show don’t have CIA operatives on their payroll. But we know without any doubt at all that the CIA and other US intel agencies have had operatives implanted on the staffs and even among the on-air talent of ABC and every other major media platform in this country since at least the early 1950s, when Allen Dulles and Tom Braden created Operation Mockingbird.

But [checks notes] Kim Williams wants those legacy media operations to be the sole arbiters of what exists as “truth” in our society.

Again, no, thanks.

Now, those comments about Rogan by Williams are being widely reported this morning. But what is not being focused on is the second big part of what [checks notes] Kim Williams advocated in his speech.

Take a gander at this excerpt:

In his speech, which was attended by the broadcaster’s news director Justin Stevens and high-profile presenters David Speers, and Patricia Karvelas, Mr Williams also called for more government funding, which has not kept pace with rising costs. He said in the last 10 years, operating revenue has fallen by 13.7 per cent, which worked out of an annual reduction of $150m. “When public investment in the ABC is discussed, it is often observed that its annual budget is over $1bn,” he said. “This is true, and the board takes the responsibility of investing this money wisely, very seriously. “The fact remains, however, that the budget allocation has not kept pace with rising costs. Funding the ABC represents a tiny proportion of the budget, and it has been getting smaller.”

[End]

You see what he is saying there? He’s demanding “more” government funding of ABC News and the rest of the Mockingbird Media, aka, the legacy media, aka, the propaganda media, because a budget of more than $1 billion just doesn’t go as far in creating rank propaganda on behalf of the Deep State as it used to at ABC News.

I’d bet most folks are not aware that the feds already provide funding to ABC and other fake news operations as a result of provisions that were contained in the Inflation Reduction Act, the incredibly wasteful spending bill passed without a single Republican vote and signed into law by Joe Biden in 2022.

But already, just 2 years later, that influx of money to fund the propaganda machine just isn’t enough according to [checks notes] Kim Williams, Chair of ABC News who looks just like Mr. Moneybags or whatever the character’s name is in Little Orphan Annie.

If Republicans who now control congress won’t make repeal of this public funding for the legacy media propaganda monolith one of their top priorities, then they are well and truly worthless to this country.

Kim Williams’ attacks on Joe Rogan and begging for more public funding, everyone here should be rejoicing as they read this, because these are dying bleats of a fading power structure that will soon disappear entirely.