Media Credibility Gap: How the Press Covered Michael Mann’s Win, and How It Covered His Sanction

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

A companion piece, “Michael Mann’s Sanctioned Chart,” sets out what Judge Alfred S. Irving Jr. found: bad-faith trial misconduct, extraordinary in scope, extent, and intent, built on a demonstrative that put lost grant funding at $9,713,924 when the corrected figure was $112,000.

This piece is about the other credibility problem. Not Mann’s chart. The coverage of Mann’s chart.

February 2024 was a parade. A jury had given Mann $1 in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages against Mark Steyn, and $1 and $1,000 against Rand Simberg. CNN, on February 9, treated the million as a win against climate denial. The Guardian, the same day, framed a victory of science over skepticism. The New York Times, on February 8, covered a legal rebuke. The Washington Post celebrated a defense of research. The Associated Press moved the vindication on the wire. That is what an environmental champion narrative looks like when the number is large and the loser is a skeptic.

The 2025 orders did not get the same parade. They should have. A punitive award cut 99.5 percent, and a clear-and-convincing finding that the plaintiff and his counsel put a false loss figure in front of a jury, is the same case. It is the second half of the story the first half required.

What ran, and where

The Washington Post did the job. Mann himself, on X, said the Post first reported the sanction. The Post’s account, carried by the Seattle Times on March 14, 2025, led with the turn: a year after the million-dollar win, Mann was the one who owed money.

It quoted Judge Irving calling the conduct “an affront to the Court’s authority and an attack on the integrity of the proceedings.” It printed both numbers, $9.7 million on the chart and $112,000 in Mann’s other testimony. It noted the March cut of Steyn’s award to $5,000 and the January order that Mann pay National Review more than $530,000. That is a complete news story. It is also the exception.

The Daily Pennsylvanian, Mann’s campus paper, followed on March 17 under a plain headline: bad-faith trial misconduct. It reported the March 12 sanction, the $5,000 remittitur, and the $9.7 million against $112,000. It also carried Mann’s denial. A student paper did not flinch at a famous professor. Several national climate desks did.

National Review covered the January 7, 2025 fee order on January 10, in its own interest, and returned to the sanctions. A party writing about its own case is not a neutral wire. It is still a magazine that printed the court’s words. Just the News covered the January 22, 2026 reaffirmation the day Eugene Volokh did, with the bad-faith finding and the sanction dollars, $16,762.82 to Simberg and $11,404.80 to Steyn.

Reason’s Volokh Conspiracy covered the March 4 remittitur and, on January 24, 2026, the denied reconsideration, quoting the order on the $9,713,924 board and the $112,000 correction. DeSmog, in April 2025, covered Mann’s fight against the penalties and gave his lawyers’ account. That is an environmental advocacy site doing environmental advocacy. It still put the sanction in print.

What did not match February 2024 was the chorus that had treated the verdict as a civic event. A search of the New York Times, CNN, and The Guardian does not turn up a sanction story comparable to their verdict stories. That is not a claim that no brief ever moved. It is a claim about proportion. The win was a headline.

The finding that the winner’s damages chart was bad faith was not. Silence at that scale is an editorial choice. A story can be absent because it is small. This one is not small.

How the framing splits

Where the story ran straight, the frame was the judge’s. Affront to the court. Grossly excessive punitive award. A chart the plaintiff had already called misleading. Mann’s denial sat underneath the finding, which is where a denial belongs.

Where the story ran as defense, the frame flipped. DeSmog led with Mann fighting the penalties and with the claim that the judge had refused a corrected exhibit and then found intentional falsehood. Mann’s own line, that the court had upheld the hockey stick and that neither he nor his lawyers had done anything wrong, became the sentence readers were meant to keep. Both frames use real quotes. Only one of them leads with the order.

Conservative outlets called it humiliation and a free-speech bill come due. That is their line, and a reader can see it. The failure is not that National Review liked the outcome. The failure is that outlets which had called the $1 million environmental justice did not match that energy for the $5,000 remittitur and the “bad faith”sanction. A press that can explain a jury can explain a revisionary judge. Choosing not to is the bias.

The credibility cost to the coverage

Mann’s credibility problem is the chart. The coverage has its own. A reader who learned of this case from CNN, the Guardian, or the Times in February 2024 learned that a climate scientist had been fully vindicated and paid. A reader who stopped there still believes that. He does not know that the punitive award against Steyn was cut to $5,000. He does not know that Judge Irving found misconduct “extraordinary in its scope, extent, and intent.” He does not know that the $9,713,924 figure was $112,000 in the corrected record. He does not know that reconsideration was denied in January 2026.

That reader was not under-informed by accident. He was under-informed by outlets that had already spent their capital on the hero version. Updating the story of a hero being discredited is expensive. Leaving the million-dollar climate story in place is cheap. The Washington Post paid the cost. The campus paper paid it. The legal blogs paid it. The climate desk, in too many newsrooms, did not.

There is a second cost. Mann remains a quotable witness on floods, heat, and glaciers. Nepal’s glacial collapse, he wrote recently, foreshadowed climate disaster, and a summer of extremes meant action now. Quoting him on the weather after a court has found he participated in false claims at trial is a choice about which credibility matters.

A newspaper can still print his forecast. It cannot print it as if the sanction is someone else’s problem. The companion piece is the record. This piece is the question of who treated that record as news.

A Midwestern reader does not need a seminar on models to see the split. He needs the two cycles. Cycle one: verdict, wire, triumph. Cycle two: sanction, campus paper, Post, legal blog, and a long quiet where the first triumph had been loud.

The chart did not get smaller because the headlines did. $9,713,924 on the board. $112,000 in the record. A judge who would not take it back. A press that, in large part, never tarnished the environmental hero’s image.