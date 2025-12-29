Meredith Angwin, the “Electric Grandma”: A Steadfast Ally and Visionary Thought Leader on Electric Grid Reliability

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In an era where the electric grid faces unprecedented challenges—from rising demand and extreme weather to the complexities of integrating intermittent renewables—Meredith Angwin stands out as a tireless ally and profound electric grid thought leader. Her decades-long career and passionate advocacy have illuminated the hidden vulnerabilities of our power systems while championing practical, reliable solutions rooted in science and engineering.

As a chemist, project leader, author, educator, and participant in grid governance, Angwin has dedicated her life to ensuring that the grid serves society with affordability, cleanliness, and unwavering dependability.

Angwin’s journey began in the labs and boardrooms of energy research. As a working chemist, she led projects that directly reduced pollution and increased the reliability of the electric grid. Her groundbreaking work included developing pollution-control technologies for nitrogen oxides in gas-fired combustion turbines and advanced corrosion-control methods for geothermal and nuclear systems. These efforts not only reduced environmental impacts but also enhanced the longevity and performance of critical infrastructure.

Notably, she was one of the first women to serve as a project manager at the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), a pioneering role in an era when women were rare in such leadership positions. At EPRI, she led initiatives spanning renewable and nuclear energy, bridging diverse technologies to advance cleaner power generation.

Her technical expertise laid the foundation for her later advocacy. In the past fifteen years or so, Angwin shifted focus to the often-overlooked realm of grid oversight and governance. For four years, she served on the Coordinating Committee of the Consumer Liaison Group for ISO New England (ISO-NE), her regional grid operator. This involvement exposed her to the intricate, sometimes opaque decision-making processes that govern electricity markets.

What she discovered—a “maze of confusion” involving closed meetings, arcane auction rules, and short-term planning horizons—spurred her to action. She became a vocal advocate for transparency and accountability, warning that these structures incentivize fragility over resilience.

Angwin’s insights crystallized in her acclaimed book, Shorting the Grid: The Hidden Fragility of Our Electric Grid (2020). This seminal work demystifies the deregulated electricity markets in much of the U.S., explaining how Regional Transmission Organizations (RTOs) and independent system operators like ISO-NE operate through complex auctions that prioritize low-cost bids over long-term reliability. She coined the “fatal trifecta” of grid vulnerability: overdependence on intermittent renewables, just-in-time natural gas delivery, and electricity imports from neighboring regions.

Without firm, dispatchable sources like nuclear power, these factors risk cascading failures, as seen in events such as the 2021 Texas blackouts and near-misses in New England winters. Reviewers have hailed it as essential reading, with one calling it “the best explanation of how electricity markets actually work.” Angwin’s clear, accessible prose makes complex topics understandable, empowering citizens to engage in policy debates.

Beyond writing, Angwin is an educator and mentor. In Vermont, she taught courses and led workshops on the electric grid. Currently, she is a frequent guest on podcasts. In the future, she may return to in-person appearances. Her earlier book, Campaigning for Clean Air: Strategies for Pro-Nuclear Advocacy, equips supporters with tools to advocate effectively—from online engagement to public speaking.

As a pro-nuclear voice, she emphasizes nuclear’s role in a reliable, low-carbon grid arguing against 100% reliance on any single source while highlighting nuclear’s high capacity factors and on-site fuel storage as bulwarks against

Meredith and her husband George lived in Vermont for more than twenty years. Recently, they realized that their Vermont house was no longer suitable for them. It was built in 1883 and has very steep stairs. They now live on a single floor apartment in New Jersey, closer to their two children and four grandchildren in the New York City area. Her blog and public appearances reflect a grandmotherly warmth combined with unflinching expertise—often dubbed the “Electric Grandma.” In a field dominated by insiders, she has been an outsider championing consumer interests, nuclear energy, and grid reform.

Meredith Angwin’s contributions extend far beyond technical achievements. She has been an indispensable ally to those fighting for a resilient grid: environmentalists seeking deep decarbonization, policymakers grappling with market reforms, and everyday ratepayers demanding reliable power.

Her warnings about fragility have proven prescient amid growing blackouts and alerts. As electrification accelerates—with AI, electric vehicles, heat pumps, and data centers straining systems—her call for balanced, dispatchable sources like nuclear resonates more than ever.

In honoring Meredith Angwin, we celebrate not just her intellect and courage, but her unwavering commitment to a future where the lights stay on, emissions stay low, and no one is left in the dark.

Her legacy inspires MANY OF US TO continued vigilance and action. For those wishing to learn more or connect, she can be reached at meredithangwin@gmail.com.