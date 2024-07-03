Meteorologist Exposes How Media Is Hyping NOAA’s ‘Computer-Modeled’ Sea Level Scare by Anthony Watts
A recent CBS News article claims that climate change-induced sea level rise could result in large parts of New York City being underwater by the year 2100. This is false.
Meteorologist Exposes How Media Is Hyping NOAA’s ‘Computer-Modeled’ Sea Level Scare
in Extreme Weather, Media, News and Opinion
Reading Time: 5 mins read
A A
A recent CBS News article claims that climate change-induced sea level rise could result in large parts of New York City being underwater by the year 2100. This is false.…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Word Merchant to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.