Meteorologist Stefan Rahmstorf Revives Alarmist Climate Claims About CO2 And Extreme Weather

by EIKE and Pierre Gosselin

Oct 14, 2024

Alarmism like in the Middle Ages…

The researchers at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research PIK are among the world leaders of the Church of Global Warming and are responsible for various stylistic fantasies such as the “tipping points”. [emphasis, links added]

By the European Institute for Climate and Energy (translated by Pierre Gosselin)

Above all, meteorologist Stefan Rahmstorf, known for his radicalism since the 2000s [more here], hardly misses an opportunity to spread catastrophic news that is quite easy to refute.

His statement from 2019, ‘We are losing control over the climate system,’ is legendary. When has humanity ever had control over the Earth’s climate?

According to the familiar pattern…

Too warm – climate catastrophe

Too cold – climate catastrophe

Too dry – climate catastrophe

Too wet – climate disaster

All good – still a climate catastrophe

…the mass media and their purveyors of doom are currently constructing apocalyptic climate riders from the Atlantic storms off North America, heralding the imminent end.

To activate the viewer’s conformist instinct, the “news” broadcasts like to present luminaries of climate science – currently Stefan Rahmstorf on ZDF German public television, who portrays Hurricane Milton as exceptional and unprecedented.

The reason for the weather conditions: industrial carbon dioxide, of course, which is inexorably heating the Earth.

But is Rahmstorf’s prediction true?

EIKE Vice President Michael Limburg thinks as follows:

What Rahmstorf is saying is unbelievable. CO2 would remain in the air for thousands of years. The correct answer would be a few to a few tens of years. For example, Tom Segalstadt, a geologist from the University of Oslo, has shown in his paper “Carbon cycle modelling and the residence time of natural and anthropogenic atmospheric CO2: on the construction of the ‘Greenhouse Effect Global Warming’ dogma” that the residence time is about 5 years. Ganteför also shows in this video that because of the C14, which rose sharply due to above-ground A-bomb tests after WW2, after a test ban from 1963, the C14 value (allusion to CO14 O2) through the sinks almost fell back to the natural value after approx. 50 years. And the easily accessible data on CO2 concentration on a global scale not only shows the average value, but also the increase and decrease due to plant growth at an annual rate. This difference is about 6-7 ppm, and the duration is 1 year. If the residence time were a thousand or more years, a drop would not even have to show up. Prof. Klaus D. Döhler has also drawn attention to this. See figure below:

EIKE contributor Josef Kowatsch seconds:

Beginning at the 6:00 min mark on ‘heute journal’, it starts with the PIK professor’s panicky eyes, hard to believe what Mr. Rahmstorf claimed, CO2 is staying in the air ‘for decades’. Yes, Rahmstorf actually claimed this lie. All he had to do was look at the zig-zag curve of atmospheric CO2 values, the international comparative standard measured at Mauna Loa. Then he would have noticed (or maybe not?) that during each vegetation period from spring to autumn, around 6 ppm of CO2 is removed from the air and metabolized by plants into biomass. If no new CO2 were added, then – from a purely mathematical point of view – all the CO2 in the air on our planet would be metabolized into biomass in just 70 years. What did he demand? Answer: Immediate zero emissions of CO2 so that the current situation does not get worse. This is alarmist science like in the Middle Ages with the sale of sins that people invented themselves and from which they could buy themselves out. Otherwise there was the threat of a hellish purgatory after death. How much longer will we put up with this?

EIKE reader Gerald Pesch writes:

Hurricane “Milton” was the prime example of a climate doomsday story gone completely wrong. Heralded by the media as the ultimate storm, the punishment of Gaia for sinful humans, the fastest moving hurricane from Cat 1 to Cat 5 in living memory. The meteorologists on state television showed graphics with the water temperatures in the Gulf (temperatures that were of course caused by humans…) as an explanation for the imminent apocalyptic event and then, Thursday morning, nothing… I couldn’t believe my eyes, “Welt online” reported shortly before 9:00 a.m. that the all-destroying monster storm had been downgraded to Cat. 1! The Mainstream Media frantically searched for images of the devastation in order to at least be able to provide a retraction battle, then there was silence, other panic topics were sought, Milton was forgotten faster than its fastest gust of wind… The next storm is sure to come and then they’ll all be back—the “climate experts” from politics and the mainstream media, proclaiming Gaia’s punishment to the sinful people. What a crazy climate circus is taking place.

Full EIKE article here (German).