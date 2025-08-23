The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
3m

Thank you Stephen for your carefully-researched commentary. Bloomberg is a modern-day Robber Baron whose power needs to be checked for the good of the United States. (Bloomberg is not an enthusiastic supporter of nuclear power. His so-called "beyond coal" campaign also targets nuclear power.) While his investments are opaque, he has a history of investments in natural gas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture