Michael Mann: Speech Preaching for “The End of Climate Change Debate”

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

First, I was there during Dr. Michael Mann’s testimony on March 29, 2017 in front of the Committee of Science, Space, and Technology.

Mann was at his bullying, uncivil, and name-calling best. In fact, during the question and answer period, Mann denied calling fellow panelist Dr. Judith Curry a “denier” in an earlier interviews he gave. In response, Dr. Curry dryly comment Mann should read his own remarks.

Clearly, Penn State University’s Professor Michael Mann has no sense of humor, nor does he have a sense of irony and neither does Naomi Oreskes.

Speaking at the Annual of University of Michigan Event, Speech Award Winner Mann gave a speech preaching for “The End of Climate Change Debate,” after Michigan’s President Mark Schlissel introduced guest speaker Michael Mann by saying that the University of Michigan will always be “an inalienable forum for discovery, debate, and discussion.”

Mann has gone on to win the2019 “Ethics Award” at Villanova, Penn State’s 2019 “Tyler Prize for the Environment,” and elected to U.S. National Academy of Science in 2020

“Keeping the climate alarm movement going appears to be a delicate balancing act between fear and despair. Michael Mann frequently warns activists about the dangers of “climate doomism”, pessimism so intense people lose the motivation to be activists. From what I have read, their ideal activist must be worried enough to be motivated, but must still believe their personal intervention can help avert the crisis.”

