Michael Mann: The Second “Least Valuable Energy Humanist” Plunger Award

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Energy humanism starts with a simple idea: reliable, abundant, affordable energy is the foundation of human health, economic development, and freedom from poverty. It demands precision over narrative, measurement over assertion, and policies that expand supply rather than restrict it.

When a prominent figure repeatedly advances claims and tactics that undermine that foundation, the record should be examined plainly. Michael E. Mann earns the second Least Valuable Energy Humanist Plunger Award for a body of work whose controversies, legal outcomes, and influence have more often painfully slowed than clarified the path to energy plentitude.

Mann rose to prominence through the “hockey stick” temperature reconstruction, first published in 1998 with Bradley and Hughes. The graph showed relatively flat temperatures for centuries followed by a sharp rise in the twentieth century. It became a central visual in the 2001 IPCC Third Assessment Report and entered public debate as evidence of unprecedented modern warming.

Subsequent scrutiny focused on the statistical methods used to combine proxy series—tree rings, ice cores, and other records—especially the principal components analysis applied to North American tree-ring networks. Critics Stephen McIntyre and Ross McKitrick argued that the centering convention and selection rules overweight certain series (notably high-altitude bristlecone pines) and can generate hockey-stick shapes from data lacking that structure.

Mann and co-authors have defended the results as robust to alternative approaches, and multiple subsequent inquiries have examined related questions.

The technical dispute remains part of the public record; the graph’s early influence on policy discussion is not in dispute.

The 2009 release of emails from the University of East Anglia’s Climatic Research Unit, widely called Climategate, placed Mann’s work in further context. One frequently cited message from Phil Jones referred to “Mike’s Nature trick” of adding instrumental temperatures “to hide the decline.” The decline in question concerned the post-1960 divergence of certain tree-ring proxies from measured temperatures, a known issue.

Investigators at Penn State and elsewhere reviewed Mann’s conduct and found no research misconduct of the kind alleged by the sharpest critics. The emails nonetheless revealed a small circle of researchers discussing data presentation, journal editors, and responses to skeptics in language that many outside the field found troubling. Public confidence in the insulation of climate reconstruction methods from advocacy suffered.

Mann’s subsequent role has included public advocacy, media appearances, and litigation. The most concrete recent chapter is the defamation suit he filed in 2012 against Rand Simberg, Mark Steyn, National Review, and the Competitive Enterprise Institute over blog posts criticizing his scholarship, including a comparison of his data handling to other institutional failures at Penn State.

The case reached trial in Washington, D.C., Superior Court in 2024. A jury found the two writers liable and awarded Mann $1 in compensatory damages from each plus punitive damages of $1 million against Steyn and $1,000 against Simberg.

Post-trial rulings altered the outcome. Judge Alfred S. Irving reduced Steyn’s punitive award to $5,000, describing the original figure as grossly excessive.

The court also addressed evidence Mann’s team presented concerning lost grant funding. An exhibit and related testimony initially suggested losses in the millions; corrected figures were substantially lower. In March 2025, the judge sanctioned Mann and his trial attorneys for “bad-faith trial misconduct”, finding by clear and convincing evidence that false statements of fact had been made and that Mann knowingly participated.

Motions for reconsideration were denied in January 2026; the court finalized sanctions of roughly $16,763 payable to one defendant and $11,405 to the other. Anti-SLAPP fee awards against Mann for other defendants ran into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. National Review later settled its portion: Mann dropped remaining claims in exchange for the magazine forgoing a court-ordered fee award exceeding $530,000.

The jury’s finding of defamation stands, yet the practical financial result inverted the original headline verdict. Mann has disputed the sanctions findings and indicated further review of fee awards.

These court determinations do not resolve the underlying scientific questions about paleoclimate methods. They do establish that a leading public advocate for the dominant climate narrative presented materially inaccurate information to a jury about financial injury and was sanctioned for it.

That episode provides a documented example of tactics that prioritize outcome over precision—the opposite of the measurement-and-verification energy humanism requires.

On October 3, 2025, during U-M’s annual Knight-Wallace Fellows Free Speech Event, Mann received the Academic Freedom Lecturer award and used his acceptance speech to argue that “climate science is settled and beyond debate,” framing dissent as akin to denialism and calling for an “end to the climate change debate.”

This event, hosted by the university’s Center for Campus Free Speech Initiatives, drew criticism for potentially undermining the very neutrality U-M adopted in October 2024, as it positioned the institution as endorsing a non-debatable consensus on a politically charged topic.

Energy and environmental policy consequences have followed. Narratives built on the hockey stick and related reconstructions have been used to justify accelerated phase-outs of reliable baseload sources, constraints on natural gas and nuclear development, and subsidy regimes that favor intermittent generation regardless of cost or grid stability.

In the United States and Europe, those approaches have led to higher prices, reliability risks, and slower industrial development, even as global energy poverty persists. Africa and parts of Asia still face indoor air pollution and limited access to electricity; women and children bear disproportionate burdens.

Policies that treat CO₂ reductions as the overriding constraint, rather than one variable among reliability, cost, and human development, have not delivered the promised reductions at scale and have not solved the reliability problem for data centers or manufacturing. Mann’s public commentary has generally aligned with the more restrictive side of that debate.

This Energy Humanist Thinks notes several core principles here.

First, proxy reconstructions and climate models are tools, not oracles; their uncertainties and methodological choices belong in the open rather than behind litigation or selective presentation.

Second, court findings of misleading evidence are relevant to credibility even when a jury accepts other claims.

Third, energy abundance is measured in actual electrons, molecules, and costs, not in the volume of anti-hydrocarbon advocacy.

Fourth, the Social Cost of Carbon and related metrics remain imprecise accounting exercises when measurement, verification, and net benefits cannot be established with the rigor applied to ordinary capital markets.

Fifth, the practical proof of concept remains the U.S. approach of expanding natural gas, retaining coal where scrubbed and economic, advancing nuclear including small modular reactors, and allowing renewables to compete without permanent mandates. Europe’s experience with price spikes and reliability shortfalls supplies an immediate and cautionary contrast.

Mann has received recognition outside the energy-realism community, including the American Humanist Association’s Humanist of the Year award in 2023. That honor reflects one definition of humanism focused on climate advocacy.

Energy humanism uses a different metric: whether the work expands or constrains the reliable energy that lifts living standards and reduces genuine poverty. On that measure, the combination of contested reconstructions, email controversies, and sanctioned trial conduct places the record on the negative side of the ledger.

The Plunger Award is not a scientific judgment. It is a practical one supporting those who treat energy as the energy basis of human flourishing rather than a subordinate variable in a larger anti-hydrocarbon narrative.

Mann’s influence has been large; the documented problems with his precision and tactics have also been large. Naming the mismatch between Michael Mann and Energy Humanism is part of keeping the discussion civil, factual, and oriented toward ample hydrocarbons and economic development.