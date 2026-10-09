Michael Mann’s Creditability Problem: Claimed $9,713,924 Lost Revenue, Actual Loss $112,000 in the Record

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Credibility is a simple thing until a judge writes it down. Michael Mann has asked the public for years to trust his graphs, his tone, and his lawyers. In March 2025, a D.C. Superior Court judge looked at one of those graphs, the one his team built for a jury, and called the conduct around it bad faith. In January 2026,he said it again. That is the fact the climate press still treats as optional. It is not optional whether Mann and his legal team can be believed when the number on the board is the number that pays.

The case is old. Mann sued over 2012 posts by Rand Simberg and Mark Steyn. National Review and the Competitive Enterprise Institute were out before trial. In February 2024, a jury found Simberg and Steyn liable. Compensatory damages were $1 each. Punitive damages were $1,000 against Simberg and $1 million against Steyn.

Mann’s side treated that as vindication of the man and the method. The post-trial record is about something narrower and harder: whether the damages story the jury was shown was honest.

On March 4, 2025, Judge Alfred S. Irving Jr. cut Steyn’s punitive award from $1 million to $5,000 as grossly excessive. On March 12, he sanctioned Mann and his trial lawyers, Peter Fontaine of Cozen O’Connor and John Williams of Harty Williams, for bad-faith trial misconduct.

He called the disparities an affront to the court’s authority. He found, by clear and convincing evidence, that the attorneys knowingly made a false statement of fact to the court and that Mann knowingly participated in the falsehood. Both lawyers denied any intent to deceive. The finding stands over that denial.

The exhibit is the whole story. Mann’s case on money was lost grant funding. He had complained about it for years and promised to provide the specifics at trial. What the jury got was a blown-up demonstrative, prepared for trial, with no redaction and no explanation, listing a budget loss of $9,713,924. The figure already corrected in a third round of discovery was $112,000.

Mann himself had testified that a proposal in the $9 million range was misleading, because there was no $9 million contract coming to Penn State, and that the numbers should be gotten right even if a smaller loss made a less compelling case. The board went up anyway.

Judge Irving wrote that the team left the jury with misleading evidence suggesting damages of at least $9,713,924. He found the misconduct extraordinary in its scope, extent, and intent. It subjected the jury to false evidence and grievous misrepresentations about a crucial part of Mann’s case, and then forced an extra trial to correct the record. He rejected the excuse that the chart was only a proxy for reputational harm, and the excuse that the defense, which already knew the corrected figure, should have fixed it on re-cross.

There was, he wrote, no plausible explanation for preparing a demonstrative with the wrong figures when a correct one could have been prepared. The inference was that Mann and his lawyers wanted the jury to see the inflated number and hoped it would go unchallenged.

That is not a quarrel about tone. It is a court saying the plaintiff’s own damages chart was a knowing falsehood, and that the plaintiff was in on it.

Mann’s public answer was the brand answer. He said he was pleased the court had upheld the jury on the hockey stick, the statements, and the injury to his name, and that he was confident neither he nor his lawyers had done anything wrong. His lawyers said his testimony was truthful and candid, and that they had caught errors and tried to correct them.

A reader can hold those sentences next to the order. The order says the demonstrative was intentionally prepared for trial, that the $9.7 million line was wrong, that the corrected line was $112,000, and that the conduct was bad faith. “We meant the list, not the amounts” does not survive a judge who watched the board go up without redaction.

Mann asked the court to take it back. On January 22, 2026, Judge Irving denied reconsideration and restated the ruling. The sanction dollars were modest: about $16,763 to Simberg and about $11,405 to Steyn, the approximate cost of answering the misconduct from redirect forward.

The money is not the point. A $28,000 sanction against a $9.7 million board is the court pricing the cleanup, not the offense. The offense was the willingness to let a jury price a career on a number the plaintiff’s own discovery had already retired.

Credibility works by transfer. If a scientist’s lawyers will put an eighty-seven-fold error on a demonstrative after the scientist has called that error misleading, a plain reader asks what else in the presentation was built to survive unchallenged. The judge did not retry the hockey stick. He did not need to.

He found that on the issue Mann had promised to illuminate, lost grants, the illumination was false, and Mann participated. A man who asks to be trusted on graphs cannot treat a sanctioned graph as a footnote.

The lawyers’ credibility is in the same file. Fontaine and Williams are experienced counsel. The court said that made the episode worse, not better. Skilled lawyers do not accidentally blow up the wrong budget on the damages case after a third round of discovery and after their client has conceded the $9 million line was misleading. The court found a knowing false statement. That is a professional stain with a caption and a date. Denial of intent is what every sanctioned lawyer says. It is not a substitute for the finding.

None of this erases the jury’s liability verdict. Simberg and Steyn remain defamers under that verdict unless an appeal undoes it. Simberg’s $1,000 punitive award was not reduced to $5,000. National Review’s separate fee order of January 7, 2025, $530,820.21, was later waived when Mann dropped his claims against the magazine. Those are different chapters. The chapter that governs trust is the one Judge Irving would not reopen: bad-faith trial misconduct, a false demonstrative, a plaintiff who knowingly participated.

A press that still quotes Mann as the voice of climate certainty is quoting a man a court has found willing to mislead a jury on the money. The outlets that led with the $1 million win and then skipped the sanction were protecting a witness, not a record. The record is short enough to memorize. $9,713,924 on the chart. $112,000 in the corrected discovery. Clear and convincing evidence of a knowing falsehood. Mann is in on it. Reconsideration denied in January 2026.

Like Bill McKibben, Naomi Oreskes, and Paul Ehrlich, Mann will not fade away. He will keep behind the curtain and the forecast. “Nepal’s glacial collapse”, he wrote, “foreshadowed climate disaster, and a summer of heat and fire meant action now.”

Forecasts are cheap. A sanctioned chart is not. Yes, the Wizard of Oz still speaks from behind the curtain, but the Court has already said, in writing, that when the monetary facts mattered, he and his lawyers did not tell the jury the truth.