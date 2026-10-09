The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Oct 9

Thank you. Michael Mann, Ph.D.'s actions illustrate the concept of, "Shyster Science."

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 10

Mann is just simply a liar and you can’t believe anything he says or writes.

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