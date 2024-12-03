Midnight Regs: Biden Bans Future Coal Leasing In Coal-Rich Powder River Basin

by Nick Pope

Dec 2, 2024

in Energy, News, Politics

The Biden administration moved on Thanksgiving eve to bar future coal leasing in the Powder River Basin, one of America’s most coal-rich regions, according to multiple reports. [emphasis, links added]

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, [the Powder River Basin, which spans parts of Montana and Wyoming, accounted for about 43% of U.S. coal in 2019].

The administration formally made its move to end coal leasing in the area and roll back previous approvals for development plans on Wednesday as Americans prepared to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday, according to E&E News.

“The decision is to make no federal coal available for future leasing,” Todd Yeager, the field manager for the Buffalo office of the Bureau of Land Management, wrote in a filing announcing the move, according to E&E News.

Yeager added that the decision will take about 48 billion short tons of coal off the table for mining and development.

The Trump administration, set to officially assume power in January 2025, is likely to walk back Wednesday’s moves when they get the chance to do so, according to The Hill.

The Biden administration signaled that it could be moving to end coal leasing in the Powder River Basin in May when it released its proposals.

Republican Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso slammed the administration’s choice to end future coal leasing in the Powder River Basin, according to The Hill.

“After the American people issued a stunning rebuke to President Biden, he continues to punish Wyoming communities,” said Barrasso. “I will work with President Trump and his team to reverse this and other midnight regulations.”

Read more at Daily Calle

r