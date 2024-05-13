Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

MAY 13

I’ve written many pieces over the past year about the increasing boldness of the Malthusian wing of the climate alarm industry to talk about their real end goals for us humans. An understanding of those goals is why the meme atop this piece has also been featured atop my landing page for the past two years or so.

Make no mistake about it: You are the carbon they want to reduce, and they just can’t stop themselves from saying it out loud.

The latest spiller of the Malthusian beans comes to us in the form of one Professor Bill McGwire, whose X profile says he is a “Volcanologist, climate scientist, writer, broadcaster, activist, socialist, best-selling author of HOTHOUSE EARTH: AN INHABITANT'S GUIDE.”

Cool. So he’s got that going for him.

He’s also got the climate alarm religion’s program going for him, and on Sunday, he just couldn’t contain himself from talking about it in this tweet:

“If I’m being brutally honest, the only realistic way I see emissions falling as fast as they need to, to avoid catastrophic climate breakdown (the latest alarmist dogmatic talking point), is the culling of the human population by a pandemic with a very high fatality rate.”

Welp, he said it, not me.

And hey, let’s be honest: He’s just repeating stuff that’s been said out loud in recent months by luminaries like Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, and many other Cardinals of the Global Church of Climate Alarm. So, what’s the problem?

Well, the problem apparently for Mr. McGwire is his tweet got ratio’d into oblivion, leading him to the decision to delete it and post this one instead:

“RIGHT, I AM DELETING THE INITIAL TWEET NOW. NOT BECAUSE I REGRET IT, BUT BECAUSE SO MANY PEOPLE OUT THERE HAVE MISTAKENLY, OR INTENTIONALLY, TAKEN IT THE WRONG WAY.”

See? It’s not his fault for advocating the elimination of billions of pesky humans from the face of the earth, no doubt with another, more deadly virus already sitting and waiting to be released from a “research lab” in China or, even better, Ukraine. It’s your fault for taking it the wrong way!

Thus does this “professor” of something or other have his cake and eats it, too.

These people are utterly shameless, and a true danger to us all.

Thanks to my podcasting partner Tammy Nemeth for alerting me to this gem.

That is all.