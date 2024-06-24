DAVID BLACKMON

JUN 24

Battery plant in South Korea goes up in flames.

Many of you will be aware of the rash of unexplained burnings of chicken farms, dairy operations, and meat packing plants around the world in recent years. It’s been a real, um, ‘coincidence’ that so many key links in the global food chain have gone up in smoke since the start of the COVID pandemic without explanation.

Whenever one of these huge fires happens, removing millions of birds or thousands of cows from the food chain, we get obligatory initial reports from a few corporate media operations, but there’s never any follow-up. Were the fires investigated? Did anyone determine how such an enormous facility appeared to just spontaneously combust into flames, burning to the ground before first responders had a prayer of containing them? No, never.

We’ve seen a similar dynamic in recent years related to major fires at lithium battery operations. A huge cargo ship carrying thousands of ICE and EV cars spontaneously combusts in the middle of the Pacific Ocean as it heads for Alaska? After an initial spate of reports, nothing. Never any real explanation of the cause of the fire, because, hey, we all really know what caused it, don’t we? And since it goes against the prevailing “green energy” narrative the corporate media is obligated to push, well, we don’t want to really focus on that, do we?

We see the same pattern around the manufacturing and recycling facilities for the damn things. My podcasting partner Tammy Nemeth tipped me off to a pair of major battery-related fires that took place over the weekend, one at a manufacturing facility in South Korea, the other at a recycling plant in Scotland, and provided links to the initial reporting on them.

In South Korea, Reuters reports that a major plant about 90 miles outside Seoul went up in flames, killing 22 workers - most of them interestingly Chinese nationals - in the process. Reuters states that the fire was “largely” put out, which is that corporate media operation’s subtle way of admitting the damn fire is still burning because it is almost impossible to fully extinguish lithium battery fires once they get going.

Further down in the body of the story, we see this admission: “The blaze began at 10:31 a.m. (0131 GMT) after a series of battery cells exploded inside a warehouse with some 35,000 units, Kim said. What had triggered the explosion remains unclear, he added.”

Well, we all know by now that “what had triggered the explosion” was, um, nothing. One of the batteries just spontaneously combusted, which these things tend to do in certain conditions, and the fire rapidly spread across the factory.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, the Ardrossan and Saltcoat Herald reports that a battery recycling facility in Renfrewshire broke out on Sunday, just 3 months after a similar fire destroyed another lithium battery facility in nearby Kilwinning.

Luckily, there were no reported casualties from this latest lithium battery disaster.

But you are not to worry about all the heavy polluting black smoke, the undousable nature of the fires, or all the dead workers, because this is delightful “green” energy, and thus immune from reasonable criticism. Your globalist, elitist betters demand it of you.

So, comply, comrades, and be happy.

That is all.