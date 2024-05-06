IRINA SLAV

Warning: contains some vulgarity

A rather ancient and even more vulgar local joke features a business owner briefing his employees about the latest developments in the company’s operations, which are not especially good. In conclusion, he says “There are two ways to do business — with money and with ass. Money’s gone. Get to work.”

The joke is allegedly based on actual events from the 19th century and Bulgarians’ fight against Ottoman rule, which required weapons and getting weapons required, well, money or an equivalent alternative.

Like that and all other fights for independence, the energy transition also requires money and the irony that its goal is the opposite of independence is quite something. Only it appears that the transition requires so much money that there is no equivalent alternative.

No, I don’t think even totalitarian control of the population will work at this point. Even the most dystopian totalitarian regime cannot force people and businesses to pick up a $9-trillion annual tab for net zero and survive. It’s ass time for the climate crusaders.

“The worst thing for the energy transition is that it is perceived as being done by and for the elites.” The truly stunning revelation comes from the IEA’s Fatih Birol who apparently had an epiphany that most of the burden of the energy transition was falling “on the shoulders of the low- and mid-income-level people in a disproportionate way,” according to a recent WSJ report.

Yes, it’s funny but it is also symptomatic of a process that began sometime last year when the impossibility of all the promises made by Birol and other transition cheerleaders became too obvious to keep hiding. Around the same time forecasts about the cost of the transition stopped focusing on the chant that no transition will be costlier than any transition, regardless of how much said transition ended up costing.

The chant was pushed into the background, replaced by the boiling planet song. The replacement was necessary because those transition costs were beginning to be felt by the people whom the transition was being sold to as the less expensive alternative for a future. And they were turning out to be quite unpalatable.

California is one case in point, as detailed by that WSJ report as well as many others. For years Californian authorities happily paid Californians to install solar panels on their rooftops and then sell their excess electricity to the grid. Then, ignorant of how the Chinese solar subsidy experiment ended, namely with billions in subsidies owed to uncontrollable solar developers, the California authorities realised they were losing money and local utilities were losing money.

Something had to be done and what those authorities chose to do was to slash the money they made utilities pay to household generators. Solar was suddenly not so much of a bargain and that’s without even accounting for the scams going on in the space, saddling people with tens and even hundreds of thousands of dollars in solar installation debt.

Another case in point is the EU’s so-called Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, commonly referred to as the carbon tax. In a March report, the FT cited a UK energy industry lobby group as warning that the tax would only lead to more emissions and higher prices for consumers.

The CBAM, if you remember, was based on the noble ambition of levelling the playing field for European industries hit with significantly higher production costs because of the EU’s green targets. Basically, the logic was “Our businesses have it hard, so let’s make it hard for their foreign competitors, too.”

Nobody stopped to think what it would mean for consumers, either, although it was pretty obvious what it would mean: when you raise the wholesale price of an imported commodity or product there is no way its retail price could go down. The situation is perfectly absurd in electricity, as detailed in the FT report.

The UK, it explains, exports wind power to the EU but from 2026 it would need to either impose an equivalent carbon tax on its citizens and businesses or pay up for the CBAM. Essentially, the EU is deliberately making so-called green electricity more expensive.

None of this is news but more of it is beginning to come to the surface, like a pimple ripening or, for a less disgusting mental image, yeast dough rising. You can slow the process down but you can’t stop it.

It is therefore little surprise that a survey by EY, cited by the WSJ, revealedin February that while a lot of people want to appear environmentally conscious and concerned about climate change, most of them are unwilling to sacrifice any more than they are already sacrificing for the climate.

It’s a very interesting survey that revealed how “Three-quarters of consumers say they’ve done as much as they can to be sustainable, and less than one-third (31%) say they are willing to invest more time and money in sustainable energy actions.”

The more interesting assertion, however, is that it would be consumers, otherwise known as people, who would “make or break the energy transition”. The EY analysts argue — correctly — that unless governments get consumers fully on board there will be no transition, admonishing said governments for focusing too much on energy suppliers.

But here’s the thing. There is no way to get consumers fully on board with something that will require a lot of materially painful sacrifice and literally zero in return, if we exclude the feeling of being climatically virtuous, which I am indeed going to exclude because it’s idiotic.

Actually, the return will be less than zero, with the exciting new prospects we could reasonably look forward to including irregular electricity supply and an overall much lower standard of living as higher energy costs push up the price of everything. This puts transitionalist governments in something of a pickle or rather, thickens the already existing pickle they have been in for years but are only just now beginning to notice. It’s already too late.

The annual price tag for the transition was recently estimated at $9 trillion. Also recently, I learned that a lot of people have trouble actually understanding how much money a billion is and I already know I’m one of them. It is an amount that is difficult to put into more specific terms because of the sheer number of zeroes.

Most of us could certainly spend a million dollars without breaking a sweat but nine-zero territory is a whole different thing. Now imagine nine thousand of these unimaginable billions. And 30% of it has to come from taxes.

That would be $2.7 trillion annually from each and every one of us taxpayers, to fund the transition — which will still fail unless the private sector coughs up the other 70%. Tragically, the chances of that happening are diminishing at the same pace as expectations of central banks cutting interest rates back to near zero by the end of the year.

Naturally, one could argue that governments can force both consumers and businesses to do what is expected of them — assuming it is physically possible to build all the alternative energy installations the transition requires, which it isn’t, but let’s dream a little. Such an eventuality would prompt some questions such as how long the governments would manage to sustain such policies and just how bad the revolts will end up being once the governments stop being able to sustain them.

The short of it: there is nowhere near enough money collectible in taxes, generatable through business activities and even printable to finance the transition. Because of a very simple reason. What people like to call “printing money” is actually debt and there is only so much debt that buyers around the world can absorb.

This is the dirtiest secret of the transition and the one absolutely no one likes to talk about. They don’t even think about it because thinking about the possibility of debt demand saturation is too horrible for people who have bet it all on this debt demand being infinite.

Yet nothing is infinite except perhaps human stupidity and debt demand is most certainly finite. Even more horribly, the greater the supply, the closer to the end of its finite nature demand would get — unless, of course, the debt printers decide on suicidal interest, which would simply be a slower way for the transition to die.

You can raise taxes, but only up to a point, if you want to stay in power. You can subsidise businesses, but only up to a point, if you want to avoid bankruptcy. Alas, the same is true of the means to keep taxes manageable and subsidies attractive: you can only issue debt up to a point before the market gets oversaturated. Then, all the transitioners will have left is… well, their asses, graciously handed to them by harsh reality

